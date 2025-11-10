South Street Seaport Museum to Present December Monthly Family Activity: Holiday Collages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose.

Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. Engagement stations may be located in the Seaport Museum program space at 207 Water Street, the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row at 12 Fulton Street, or aboard the tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16. Museum staff will be happy to point participants in the direction of the weekend's activity when they check in.

Book free December family activity tickets here.

December 2025: Holiday Collages

Inspired by the works on paper and collages of artist Robert Warner (1956-2023) on view in Maritime City and stored within the Collections of the Seaport Museum, the December family activity invites people of all ages to create seasonal letterpress collages and paper sculptures of their very own.

Whether you chose to create a festive piece inspired by the holiday season or a reflective collage looking back at 2025 as the year comes to a close, let your imagination and creativity lead the way. With a selection of letterpress stamps, materials from Bowne & Co., found objects, and craft supplies at your disposal, you'll have everything you need to roll up your sleeves and create something unique. Join us this holiday season and bring your artistic vision to life!

This family activity will be offered every Saturday and Sunday from December 6 to December 28, except for December 7.