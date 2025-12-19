South Street Seaport Museum to Present Bowlines And Bourbon

The South Street Seaport Museum is teaming up with Quick Eternity and Widow Jane to bring you a one-of-a-kind evening that ties maritime skills with whiskey-set in The Gam, Quick Eternity's cozy upstairs dining room. Get your ticket today to join this unique guided sampling of five drinks provided by Brooklyn-based Widow Jane paired with hands-on knot-tying instruction from the Seaport Museum's mariners. Tickets are $70 and are available here.

Whiskey experts will walk you through the flavor profiles of each pour, while Museum instructors teach you how to tie essential maritime knots and explain how they're used while sailing and securing the Museum's fleet of historic ships.

Complimentary small bites will be provided by Quick Eternity, and their full menu will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Anyone ages 21 and up is welcome. Access to this event includes walking up and down a flight of stairs. Preregistration is encouraged for this event. Walkups will be accommodated as possible.

More About Quick Eternity

Quick Eternity, the new modern interpretation of a seaside whaling tavern, located in Manhattan's South Street Seaport at 22 Peck Slip. A cocktail bar inspired by Herman Melville's Moby-Dick, Quick Eternity is located in a landmarked building on a cobblestoned street and features a wealth of innovative cocktails, a menu of New England-accented small plates, and custom hand-painted murals with art and design inspired by the classic 19th-century whaling epic. quicketernity.nyc

More About Widow Jane

Widow Jane works each day across its cobblestone streets, and in Red Hook at the juncture of old and new New York. Widow Jane scours the country for the finest barrels of Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys. Hand-assembled in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, these whiskeys are delivered with non-chill filtration and proofed with hard-yet-sweet pure limestone water from the legendary Rosendale Mines of Upstate New York. They also distill every week in Red Hook using the finest non-GMO ingredients, including unique corn varietals such as Baby Jane, which they have nurtured and developed over many years. widowjane.com

Enjoy More That the Museum Offers

Access to the historic ships and full exhibition galleries at the Seaport Museum is not included with this event. If you would like to explore more that the Museum has to offer, book in advance or ask Museum staff about admission tickets when you check in. Museum admission tickets grant access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16 as well as all current exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries inside Schermerhorn Row located at 12 Fulton Street. Admission tickets also include entry to the three-floor exhibition Maritime City in A.A. Thomson & Co. located at 213 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/admission.