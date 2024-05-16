South Street Seaport Museum to Present 2024 Annual Summer Launch Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South Street Seaport Museum's annual Summer Launch celebration will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 12pm on Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Join U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) and others for remarks and the ceremonial ringing of the 1908 lightship Ambrose bell to mark the start of the 2024 Sailing Season of the Museum's historic 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker.

This free, outdoor, media event with local officials is open to the public, the Museum's supporters, volunteers, and friends so sign up today to join in the festivities.

Advanced registration is required. Light refreshments will be provided. seaportmuseum.org/summer-launch

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! From May through October, the Museum's daytime, sunset, and programmatic sails offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed vessel. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. But that's not all--as a guest on board, you'll have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back and relax as you soak up te stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Take a Ride on 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! These 75-minute rides promise to be an unforgettable experience, as you explore the iconic New York Harbor and take in stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island. As you ride on this historic vessel, you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. And, as the only surviving example of its kind that invites you aboard, W.O. Decker offers a truly unique opportunity to step back in time and experience a golden age of seafaring. Tickets are now on sale to embark on a thrilling journey aboard W.O. Decker. This experience is particularly popular with families and boat enthusiasts! seaportmuseum.org/decker

Charter a Historic Vessel

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate a special occasion or impress your clients with an exciting corporate outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on Pioneer and W.O. Decker! These unique vessels provide the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event. Whether you are looking to host a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. Pioneer charters range from $2,000 to $3,750 for either a two- or three-hour sail, for up to 36 people. W.O. Decker charters are $1,100 for a 2-hour ride for up to 14 people. seaportmuseum.org/charters

K-12 Education Programs on the Water

Educational programs and field trips are also offered aboard both ships, and booking for school groups and summer camps is now open. Head into New York Harbor for an outdoor educational experience that your group will never forget. During a two- or three-hour sailing program, each group will enjoy one-of-a-kind activities such as hauling on ropes to raise sail and viewing the Statue of Liberty and other historic landmarks. Programs are custom-tailored to fit grade level, age groups, and curriculum, with pricing starting at $500. Scholarships are available, and Title I school groups are encouraged to apply. education@seany.org

Discount for Seaport Museum Members

Seaport Museum memberships include unlimited admission to Museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on W.O. Decker and Pioneer individual sailing tickets. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 5,000 students through education initiatives. seaportmuseum.org/membership