South Street Seaport Museum to Host Sip And Sail This Month

South Street Seaport Museum will present Sip and Sail on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 4pm.

The next offering in the Launch and Learn Sunday Sail series aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer is a delightful cider tasting with Greenpoint Cidery. Join this exciting adults-only sail that will not only satisfy your thirst for knowledge but also introduce you to the world of hard cider! Nika Carlson, the owner and operator of Greenpoint Cidery, will share her expertise on cider production. As Pioneer glides across the water of New York Harbor, Carlson will guide us through the intricacies of cider making and conduct a delightful tasting session, helping us refine our palates and appreciate local libations.

During the sail, you will have the opportunity to sample a variety of ciders inspired by traditional farmhouse practices. These ciders are crafted using time-honored methods, local ingredients, and minimal intervention. Delve into the fascinating details of how each cider produced by Greenpoint Cidery is meticulously handcrafted in small batches. Additionally, Carlson will share limited-release experimental ciders, which incorporate fruits, herbs, and flowers foraged from the Hudson Valley area.

Please note that this Launch and Learn Sunday Sail is exclusively for individuals aged 21 and above. Advance reservations are recommended. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail.

Extend Your Visit

Before and after the sail, participants are invited to take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between.

About Greenpoint Cidery

Greenpoint Cidery is owned and run by Nika Carlson. Carlson fell in love with cider as a Brooklyn bar owner, and inspired by the Spanish, French, and traditional American cider she adored, transitioned to orchardist and cider maker (and designer (and distributor (and keg cleaner))). She is based in Brooklyn, and grows apples and makes cider in Hudson, NY. greenpointcidery.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

