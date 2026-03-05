South Street Seaport Museum to Host Craft Night with Live Music at Bowne & Co.

The South Street Seaport Museum will host a creative evening of live music and hands-on craft activities at Bowne & Co. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will take place at 207 Water Street in Manhattan’s historic Seaport district.

Singer-songwriter Blair Lamb and several guest musicians will provide live acoustic music throughout the evening while Bowne & Co.’s designers guide participants in printing on historic presses from the museum’s working graphic arts collection. Guests will be able to create and take home their own printed pieces.

In addition to printing activities, attendees are invited to participate in a relaxed craft session featuring collage-making with materials provided by the museum. Participants may also bring their own projects, including knitting, crochet, embroidery, sketching, or other portable crafts.

The event is open to ages 12 and up. Advance registration is recommended, though walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Guests may arrive and depart at any time between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., though staying for the full event is encouraged to experience the complete program.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. is recognized as New York’s oldest operating business under the same name. The printing company partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a nineteenth-century-style print shop in the historic district. Today the space includes both the working Bowne & Co. Printing Office, where small-batch printing continues using historic presses, and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a period-style shop offering stationery and specialty goods.

Admission to the craft night does not include access to the museum’s historic ships or exhibitions. Separate general admission tickets provide entry to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and the 1908 lightship Lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, as well as exhibitions in the Schermerhorn Row galleries at 12 Fulton Street and the museum’s Maritime City exhibition at A.A. Thomson & Co., 213 Water Street.

Founded in 1967, the South Street Seaport Museum preserves and interprets the history of New York as a major port city through exhibitions, historic vessels, educational programs, and working historic shops in the Seaport district.