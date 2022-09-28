Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Vinyasa On A Vessel – Vinyasa Yoga On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

The event is on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 8:00am and 9:00am.

Sep. 28, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum announces Vinyasa on a Vessel, free Vinyasa-based Yoga courses on the 1885 tall ship Wavertree on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 8:00am and 9:00am at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). The 60-minute sessions will take place on the deck of Wavertree, followed by a tour of the historic vessel for interested participants. Space is limited to 15 participants, so reservations are required. If a class session is at capacity at the time of registration, interested participants are encouraged to try the in-person cancellation line, starting 10 minutes before class time. The class is recommended for ages 12 and up, and all levels are welcome. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa.

Vinyasa links movement and breath to attain balance in the mind and body. Commonly referred to as "flow yoga," this technique is meant to break away from "fixed form" yoga styles, offering a variety of movements and postures. Vinyasa emphasizes transitions rather than holding traditional poses, offering cardiovascular benefits to yoga students. Led by Zak Risinger, Seaport Museum's Manager of Engagement and Public Programs, the session is a challenge for all participants, offering a peaceful and mindful start on Sunday morning. The session is also peppered with information about Wavertree itself.

Wavertree is designated on the National Register of Historic Places and represents the thousands of ships that docked along New York's waterfront over the centuries. Gaze up at the towering masts and miles of rigging. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Look out across New York Harbor and see the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn Heights. Or look landward and see the skyline of the Financial District, which flourished because of ships like Wavertree which brought in the goods that helped businesses thrive.

Vinyasa on a Vessel participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, as there will be limited mats available on site. Wavertree is permanently moored at Pier 16 and does not sail the harbor. Access to Wavertree requires climbing a small set of ladder-type stairs and an angled gangway.

