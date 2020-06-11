South Street Seaport Museum Launches New Museum Blog

South Street Seaport Museum has announced the creation of a Museum-wide blog set to begin on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The blog was created to be an extension of the Museum's website, SeaportMuseum.org, the Museum's social media efforts and the recently added #SeaportMuseumAtHome experiences.

Expect to find fun and factual posts, from passionate members of the staff, interns, and some guest bloggers; in-depth looks at how the Museum's collection and curatorial team catalog, inventory, and research the artifacts and works of art in their care, including new acquisitions and archival material long forgotten; and more stories tied to the rich maritime history of New York and the South Street Seaport Historic District.

The blog will update with a new entry every Thursday with upcoming posts to including:

Thursday, June 11, an investigation of printing history in mid-19th century lower Manhattan thanks a Museum's recent acquisition of ink and mucilage glass bottles excavated along Fulton Street.

Thursday, June 18, a look at the stories and history behind a handful early 19th century Manhattan taverns.

Thursday, June 25, a case study in the importance of continued collection inventory and the "rediscovery" of the Museum's clipper ship cards collection.

Thursday, July 2, a look into the Miller Family Beefsteak Dinner Collection, and the digitization of over 100 letters dated 1880s-1920s about the once popular beefsteak dinners in New York City.

Thursday, July 9, a story of how the precious remains of the two hotels inside Schermerhorn Row's galleries are no longer considered just "ruins," but effective collections areas.

Thursday, July 16, an adventure in researching a unique whale tooth engraving.

"Our mission is to tell the story of how New York started as a port and we've found this blog to be an excellent way for our team to share even more of their process and their findings. We hope that our readers and visitors will enjoy connecting with us and interacting with the posts as much as we've enjoyed making them." said Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO, South Street Seaport Museum.

