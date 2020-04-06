South Street Seaport Museum Continues COVID-19 Closure, Reduces Staff
South Street Seaport Museum, which closed its doors in March in response to COVID-19, will remain closed to the public until further notice. At present, projected revenue losses have also forced the Museum to reduce staff.
Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President of the South Street Seaport Museum said, "The impact of COVID-19 on our city is devastating. For the Seaport Museum and its people, the effect is immediate. We anticipate that operating revenues will be roughly half of what was anticipated. We have already taken dramatic corrective action, laying off nearly twenty program staff last week. As of next week, every remaining staff member will be furloughed or have their compensation sharply reduced. We will be down to a skeleton crew."
As the pandemic was emerging, the Museum had begun to implement a set of expanded access tours through Schermerhorn Row galleries, populated with artifacts and interpretation and robust companion programming in order to provide far greater access to the Museum's collections and historic buildings.
"These efforts are on 'pause,' to borrow a term from the Governor but will resume as soon as conditions allow." Capt. Boulware said. "We are focused on the core responsibilities of the Museum to ensure that the institution survives: to care for the collections and ships and to preserve resources, so that when we have the opportunity to rebuild, we will have the people and tools to do so."
"Like many of our sister institutions, we have had to make very hard choices," added Capt. Boulware. "It's an unprecedented time, but our Museum has been through crises before. We have weathered previous storms here in the South Street Seaport Historic District, and with the support of our friends, members, volunteers, donors, and the great city of New York, we will weather this one."
Suspension of public operations continues:
a-? All public access and programming at the Museum's locations including 12 Fulton Street, Bowne & Co. on Water Street and the ships, Wavertree and Ambrose on Pier 16
a-? Volunteer workdays
a-? The schooner Pioneer and the tug W.O.Decker, the Museum's operating vessels, will likely not operate in 2020
Until its physical spaces reopen, the Museum invites friends and fans to stay connected in the digital world. There will be more opportunities to explore, learn, and interact with the Museum and staff on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the Museum's website.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)