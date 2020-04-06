South Street Seaport Museum Continues COVID-19 Closure, Reduces Staff

South Street Seaport Museum, which closed its doors in March in response to COVID-19, will remain closed to the public until further notice. At present, projected revenue losses have also forced the Museum to reduce staff.

Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President of the South Street Seaport Museum said, "The impact of COVID-19 on our city is devastating. For the Seaport Museum and its people, the effect is immediate. We anticipate that operating revenues will be roughly half of what was anticipated. We have already taken dramatic corrective action, laying off nearly twenty program staff last week. As of next week, every remaining staff member will be furloughed or have their compensation sharply reduced. We will be down to a skeleton crew."

As the pandemic was emerging, the Museum had begun to implement a set of expanded access tours through Schermerhorn Row galleries, populated with artifacts and interpretation and robust companion programming in order to provide far greater access to the Museum's collections and historic buildings.

"These efforts are on 'pause,' to borrow a term from the Governor but will resume as soon as conditions allow." Capt. Boulware said. "We are focused on the core responsibilities of the Museum to ensure that the institution survives: to care for the collections and ships and to preserve resources, so that when we have the opportunity to rebuild, we will have the people and tools to do so."

"Like many of our sister institutions, we have had to make very hard choices," added Capt. Boulware. "It's an unprecedented time, but our Museum has been through crises before. We have weathered previous storms here in the South Street Seaport Historic District, and with the support of our friends, members, volunteers, donors, and the great city of New York, we will weather this one."

Suspension of public operations continues:

a-? All public access and programming at the Museum's locations including 12 Fulton Street, Bowne & Co. on Water Street and the ships, Wavertree and Ambrose on Pier 16

a-? Volunteer workdays

a-? The schooner Pioneer and the tug W.O.Decker, the Museum's operating vessels, will likely not operate in 2020

Until its physical spaces reopen, the Museum invites friends and fans to stay connected in the digital world. There will be more opportunities to explore, learn, and interact with the Museum and staff on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and on the Museum's website.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You