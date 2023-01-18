Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces January Book Club: Rats: Observations On The History & Habitat Of The City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants

The event is on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:30pm at McNally Jackson Books.

Jan. 18, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum announces that the January selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Rats: Observations on the History & Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants by Robert Sullivan. This maritime-themed book club is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books. Literary selections will be announced one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, history, and preservation.

The January session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on Rats: Observations on the History & Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants by Robert Sullivan on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:30pm at McNally Jackson Books at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

About Rats: Observations on the History & Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants

Robert Sullivan's New York Times bestseller gives us a rat's-eye-view of Manhattan. In this book, Sullivan manages to turn the lowly rat into the star of this most intriguing and unexpectedly elegant publication.

Love them or loathe them, rats are here to stay-they are city dwellers as much as (or more than) we are, surviving on the effluvia of our society. After a year investigating a rat-infested alley just a few blocks away from Wall Street, Sullivan gets to know not just the beast but its friends and foes: the exterminators, the sanitation workers, the agitators and activists who have played their part in the centuries-old war between human city dweller and wild city rat.

Sullivan looks deep into the largely unrecorded history of the city and its masses-its herds-of-rats-like mob. Funny, wise, sometimes disgusting but always compulsively readable, Rats earns its unlikely place alongside the great classics of nature writing.

Rats: Observations on the History & Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the January meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of Rats at McNally Jackson Books.




