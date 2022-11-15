Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Holiday Tree Lighting Activities

Events are on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 4-8pm.

Nov. 15, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Holiday Tree Lighting Activities

South Street Seaport Museum announces Holiday Tree Lighting Activities on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 4-8pm, at 12 Fulton Street. Kick off the holiday season with special open hours and activities at the Seaport Museum Galleries. This event is free, but please let us know that you're coming by registering at seaportmuseum.org/boat-baubles.

Countdown to the annual lighting of the tree on the cobblestones at 5pm, then drop in for some seasonal fun in the Seaport Museum Galleries where families and guests of all ages will be invited to create paper boat baubles-great decorations for the holiday-using festive and colorful paper. Live music, additional family activities, and other surprises will take place throughout the Seaport during the tree lighting to mark the official start of the holidays.




