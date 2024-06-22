South Street Seaport Museum Announces Fourth Of July Sunset Sail

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The South Street Seaport Museum announces a Fourth of July Sunset Sail on Thursday, July 4, from 7:30-10:30pm, departing from Pier 16, NYC. Tickets are $45-$105 for this special three-hour sail. seaportmuseum.org/fourth-of-july

Bring your family and friends to celebrate Independence Day on New York Harbor with the Seaport Museum. As the sun begins to set, step aboard the beautifully restored historic schooner Pioneer and witness the city that never sleeps come alive with a mesmerizing display of color and light.

On this special holiday trip, you'll enjoy stunning views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and watch as the sunset casts a magical glow over landmarks including the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge. During this extended sail, you'll be treated to spectacular displays of fireworks from all around the shorelines of New York City and New Jersey. Experiencing the city on Independence Day from the deck of this historic sailing vessel will create memories to last a lifetime.

Visitors are also invited to bring along your favorite bottle of wine and a delicious meal or snack to enjoy al fresco style on the ship, surrounded by the sparkling beauty of the evening. Water and ice will be provided on board.

Whether you're spending the holiday with family or friends, enjoying a perfect date night with someone special, or seeking a solo adventure, this sail is a unique experience you won't want to miss. Come aboard and immerse yourself in the twilight magic of New York City this Independence Day with the Seaport Museum's unforgettable Fourth of July Sunset Sail.

Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on all sailing opportunities. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount.

Advance reservations are recommended. Limit 10 tickets per order.

Schedule:

Check In Begins: 6:30pm

Check In Ends: 7:15pm

Board: 7:15pm

Depart: 7:30pm

Return: 10:30pm

About the 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Built in 1885, Pioneer originally carried sand and other heavy cargoes along the Delaware River for the Chester Rolling Mills, an iron and steel works in Chester, Pennsylvania. She was the first of only two iron-hulled cargo sloops ever constructed in the United States, and is the sole remaining American merchant sailing vessel constructed of iron. Donated to the South Street Seaport Museum in 1970, Pioneer offered the first sailing programs at South Street. This concept fostered the idea of a marine school, which is still the foundation for the crucial role the vessel plays in the Museum's K-12 educational programs and the Volunteer Sail Training Program. Through Pioneer sails, the Seaport Museum provides an exceptional experience to the public, catering to inquisitive students, seasoned New Yorkers, and eager visitors alike. This remarkable vessel grants guests a new vantage point to see the city allowing guests to forge a deeper connection with New York's maritime past and present.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

#SouthStreetSeaportMuseum #WhereNewYorkBegins

@SouthStreetSeaportMuseum - Facebook

@seaportmuseum - Instagram

@seaportmuseum - Twitter

@seaportmuseum - TikTok