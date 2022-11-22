South Street Seaport Museum Announces Bowne & Co. Limited Edition Holiday Gift Selection And Extended Hours

South Street Seaport Museum has announced the return of the limited-time special selection of core holiday offerings for nineteenth-century letterpress printers Bowne & Co. Shop for a selection of holiday-themed cards, journals, writing paper, planners, memo pads, books, and of course, house-designed notecards and broadside posters, both in-person at 211 Water Street, NYC and online at bowne.co.

Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing machines to design and print stationery. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, and each piece is unique.

Throughout November, visit Bowne & Co. from Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. In observance of Thanksgiving, the shop will be open November 23, from11am-3pm, and closed on November 24 and 25. Starting December 1, Bowne & Co. will be open Wednesday and Sunday, 11am-5pm, and will offer extended hours Thursday through Saturday, 11am-7pm. Please note that Bowne & Co. will have modified hours in observance of Christmas on December 24, 11am-3pm, and will be closed December 25-31.

This year, Bowne & Co. is offering personalized notecard sets in a variety of styles, fonts, and colors. Sets include 50 letterpress-printed flat notecards with envelopes personalized with the initials of your gift recipient (or your own!) and a pine stationery box. Custom orders must be placed by December 10, 2022, to ensure delivery before Christmas. For more information, visit bowne.co/shop/personalized-stationery

Orders on Bowne & Co.'s online storefront can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and in-person orders can be scheduled for pick up at Bowne & Co. on Water Street during regular business hours.

Holiday-Themed Offerings:

Breezy Snowman

Happy Holidays Hat

Happy Holidays Ornament

Happy Holidays Sled

Naughty or Nice

Peace and Joy

Joy Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Holiday Booze Notecard

Happy Holidays from Tall Ship Wavertree Notecard

Love & Light Hanukkah Notecard

Decorated Christmas Tree Notecard

Geometric Holiday Tree Notecard

Braces Holiday Tree Notecard

Warm Winter Wishes Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Happy Holidays Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Merry Christmas Wood Type Holiday Notecard

Bah Humbug Holiday Notecard

Happy New Year NYC Rat Holiday Notecard

Happy New Year Silver & Gold Holiday Notecard

Brrr! Holiday Notecard

Heathen's Greetings Greetings Holiday Notecard

Season's Greetings Holiday Notecard

Happy Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Notecard

Hanukkah Dreidel Holiday Notecard

Schooner Pioneer in a Snow Globe Holiday Notecard

Warmest Wishes in the New Year Holiday Notecard

May Your Days Be Merry and Bright Holly Notecard

Happy Holidays Hot Air Balloon Notecard

O Christmas Tree Holiday Notecard

New York Holiday Greetings Boxed Notecards

Times Square Holiday Greetings Boxed Notecards

Snowman Boxed Notecards

Cardinals Boxed Notecards Saturn Press

Snowy Pine Boxed Notecards

Mod Noel Boxed Notecards

Pinecones Boxed Notecards

A Merry Christmas Holly Boxed Notecards

Black Cats Boxed Notecards

Black and White Menorah Boxed Notecards

Ho Ho Ho Ornamental Boxed Notecards

Season's Greetings Ornamental Boxed Notecards

Merry Christmas Ornamental Boxed Notecards

Cats & Dogs Christmas Gift Tags

Vintage Toys Christmas Gift Tags

Christmas Cheer Gift Tags

Vintage Christmas Gift Tags

Botanical Holiday Gift Tags

Wooden Dreidel

About Bowne & Co.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods.

seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

