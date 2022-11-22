South Street Seaport Museum Announces Bowne & Co. Limited Edition Holiday Gift Selection And Extended Hours
This year, Bowne & Co. is offering personalized notecard sets in a variety of styles, fonts, and colors.
South Street Seaport Museum has announced the return of the limited-time special selection of core holiday offerings for nineteenth-century letterpress printers Bowne & Co. Shop for a selection of holiday-themed cards, journals, writing paper, planners, memo pads, books, and of course, house-designed notecards and broadside posters, both in-person at 211 Water Street, NYC and online at bowne.co.
Bowne & Co. uses historic moveable type, images, and letterpress printing machines to design and print stationery. Designs are created with metal type, linocuts, and engravings, and each piece is unique.
Throughout November, visit Bowne & Co. from Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. In observance of Thanksgiving, the shop will be open November 23, from11am-3pm, and closed on November 24 and 25. Starting December 1, Bowne & Co. will be open Wednesday and Sunday, 11am-5pm, and will offer extended hours Thursday through Saturday, 11am-7pm. Please note that Bowne & Co. will have modified hours in observance of Christmas on December 24, 11am-3pm, and will be closed December 25-31.
This year, Bowne & Co. is offering personalized notecard sets in a variety of styles, fonts, and colors. Sets include 50 letterpress-printed flat notecards with envelopes personalized with the initials of your gift recipient (or your own!) and a pine stationery box. Custom orders must be placed by December 10, 2022, to ensure delivery before Christmas. For more information, visit bowne.co/shop/personalized-stationery
Orders on Bowne & Co.'s online storefront can be shipped anywhere in the United States, and in-person orders can be scheduled for pick up at Bowne & Co. on Water Street during regular business hours.
Holiday-Themed Offerings:
Joy Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays from Tall Ship Wavertree Notecard
Love & Light Hanukkah Notecard
Decorated Christmas Tree Notecard
Geometric Holiday Tree Notecard
Warm Winter Wishes Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy Holidays Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Merry Christmas Wood Type Holiday Notecard
Happy New Year NYC Rat Holiday Notecard
Happy New Year Silver & Gold Holiday Notecard
Heathen's Greetings Greetings Holiday Notecard
Season's Greetings Holiday Notecard
Happy Hanukkah Menorah Holiday Notecard
Hanukkah Dreidel Holiday Notecard
Schooner Pioneer in a Snow Globe Holiday Notecard
Warmest Wishes in the New Year Holiday Notecard
May Your Days Be Merry and Bright Holly Notecard
Happy Holidays Hot Air Balloon Notecard
O Christmas Tree Holiday Notecard
New York Holiday Greetings Boxed Notecards
Times Square Holiday Greetings Boxed Notecards
Cardinals Boxed Notecards Saturn Press
A Merry Christmas Holly Boxed Notecards
Black and White Menorah Boxed Notecards
Ho Ho Ho Ornamental Boxed Notecards
Season's Greetings Ornamental Boxed Notecards
Merry Christmas Ornamental Boxed Notecards
Cats & Dogs Christmas Gift Tags
Vintage Toys Christmas Gift Tags
About Bowne & Co.
Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. After growing as a financial printer throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Bowne & Co. Inc. partnered with the Seaport Museum in 1975 to open a 19th century-style print shop at 211 Water Street in the South Street Seaport Historic District. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods.
seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers
About the South Street Seaport Museum
The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org
#SouthStreetSeaportMuseum #WhereNewYorkBegins
@southstreetseaportmuseum - Facebook
@seaportmuseum - Instagram
@seaportmuseum - TikTok
@seaportmuseum - Twitter
