South Street Seaport Museum Announces 2025 Pioneer and W.O. Decker Sailing Season

South Street Seaport Museum has announced the 2025 sailing season for the 1885 Schooner Pioneer and the 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker beginning in May. Tickets range from $10-$70 to sail New York Harbor and are now on sale now!

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer | May-October | $10-$70

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! Tickets are now on sale for daytime, sunset, and programmatic sailing adventures from May through October, each offering you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed ship. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. But that's not all--as a guest on board, you'll have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back and relax as you soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. This is a unique and unforgettable way to see the Big Apple's iconic landmarks, making it a must-do adventure for both locals and visitors alike. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Ride on the 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker | May-June | $10-$50

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! Tickets for rides on the tugboat W.O. Decker are now available through the end of June, with more dates being added to the schedule throughout the 2025 sailing season. This 75-minute ride promises to be an unforgettable experience, as you explore the iconic New York Harbor and take in stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island. As you ride on this historic ship, you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. And, as the only surviving example of its kind that invites you aboard, W.O. Decker offers an immersive opportunity to step back in time and experience a unique age of seafaring. Embark on a thrilling journey aboard W.O. Decker. This experience is particularly popular with tweens, teens, and boat enthusiasts! Book your ride today and get ready to see New York City in a whole new way! Advance reservations are recommended. Passengers must be ages 10 and up. seaportmuseum.org/decker

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate a special occasion with friends and family or to impress your clients with an exciting corporate outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on the schooner Pioneer and tugboat W.O. Decker! These unique ships provide the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event. Whether you are looking to host a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. Pioneer charters range from $2,000 to $3,750 for either a two- or three-hour sail, for up to 36 people. W.O. Decker charters are $1,100 for a 2-hour ride for up to 14 people. Learn about discounts and book a custom charter experience today. seaportmuseum.org/charters

K-12 Education Programs on the Water

Booking for K-12 school groups and Summer camps is now open for educational programs and field trips offered aboard Pioneer and W.O. Decker. Head into New York Harbor for an outdoor educational experience your group will never forget. During a two- or three-hour sailing program, each group will enjoy one-of-a-kind activities such as hauling on ropes to raise sail and viewing the Statue of Liberty and other historic landmarks. Programs are custom-tailored to fit grade level, age groups, and curriculum, with pricing starting at $500. Scholarships are available, and Title I school groups are encouraged to apply. To learn more or to reserve your group today, contact education@seany.org.

Discount for Seaport Museum Members

Seaport Museum memberships include unlimited admission to Museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on all sailing opportunities. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 5,000 students through education initiatives. seaportmuseum.org/membership

About the 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Pioneer was built in Pennsylvania in 1885 to carry sand and heavy cargoes along the Delaware River. Unlike almost all American cargo sloops and schooners that were made of wood, Pioneer was constructed with a wrought iron hull because she was built in what was then the nation's center for iron shipbuilding. Today, she is the sole American merchant sailing vessel with an iron hull. Through offering sails aboard Pioneer, the Seaport Museum provides an exceptional experience to the public, catering to inquisitive students, seasoned New Yorkers, and eager visitors alike. By offering unique opportunity to venture out onto the water, this remarkable vessel grants guests a new vantage point to see the city allowing guests to forge a deeper connection with New York's maritime past and present, illustrating exactly "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org/about-pioneer

About the 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker

The wooden tugboat W.O. Decker was built in Long Island City, Queens, in 1930 for Frederick and John Russell's Newtown Creek Towing Company. Originally named Russell I, after the towing company's owners, she was renamed W.O. Decker in 1946 after being sold to the Decker family's Staten Island tugboat firm. The tugboat was donated to the South Street Seaport Museum in 1986. W.O. Decker is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is an exemplary model of the types of steam tugs that were once an abundant sight in New York Harbor. Today, W.O. Decker is a beloved member of the Seaport Museum fleet and serves as a platform for educating visitors about New York's maritime and industrial history. This unique vessel is a true testament to New York City's maritime heritage and fosters a deeper understanding of the significance of South Street as the place "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org/about-decker

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org