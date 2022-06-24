Songwriters Hall Of Fame Debuts New Traveling Exhibit Celebrating Some of the World's Most Prolific Songwriters

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has launched a new traveling exhibit that celebrates the work and legacy of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as explores the mysteries behind the making of great music.

Curated by the GRAMMY Museum, Songwriters Hall of Fame Songwriting Experience digs deep into the great compositional works that make up the American music treasury. Through graphic panels, artifact displays, and interactive experiences, it examines the creative process and masterworks of some of the world's most prolific songwriters.

Artifacts on display represent the work of legendary songwriters including Sammy Cahn, Desmond Child, Steve Dorff, Woody Guthrie, Toby Keith, John Mellencamp, Alan Menken, and Carole Bayer Sager, among others.

Visitors can watch highlights from Songwriters Hall of Fame galas and interviews with inductees such as Jimmy Jam, Toby Keith, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Carole Bayer Sager, and Diane Warren, as well as Hal David Starlight Award honorees John Legend, Taylor Swift and Nick Jonas. A songwriting interactive also features Toby Keith, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, and Don Schlitz dissecting their hit songs.

Bob Santelli, Founding Executive Director of the GRAMMY Museum, curated the exhibit with Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator and VP, Curatorial Affairs of the GRAMMY Museum, who served as co-curator.

Songwriters Hall of Fame Songwriting Experience is on display in New York at CUNY Graduate Center James Gallery (365 Fifth Avenue at 35th Street) through July 24, 2022, after which it will travel to other cities to be announced later this year.

Admission is free. The exhibit is open from 12 pm - 6 pm Sunday through Wednesday, and 12 pm - 8 pm Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Thursdays. All visitors must present proof of vaccination and government issued photo ID for entry.

Established in 1969, Songwriters Hall of Fame honors and celebrates those whose work represents a spectrum of the most beloved songs from the world's popular music songbook. The non-profit organization's ongoing mission is to celebrate and honor the contributions and legacies of songwriters of all genres of music while developing and nurturing the next generation of songwriters through Master Sessions, songwriting craft forums, scholarships, and digital initiatives.

