Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca to Perform SEARCHING FOR GOYA at The Center at West Park

Over the past decade, Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca have been cited for their diverse, theatrically inspired original work, including Antigona, Tres Suenos, and La Ronde. In 2021, Martín Santangelo, the company's Artistic Director & Choreographer, visited the Met Museum exhibition Goya's Graphic Imagination and was deeply moved by the great Spanish artist Francisco Goya's depictions of the turbulent social and political changes occurring around him. Searching for Goya will include several pieces in development from an eventual evening-length work inspired by Goya. It is also a perfect showcase of what Noche Flamenca has become, 30 years after it formed as a constellation around Barrio as star: a seamlessly integrated group of collaborators in which every dancer and musician is a master of their craft.

Performing at The Center at West Park are dancers Soledad Barrio, Marina Elana, Pablo Fraile, and Antonio Granjero; singers Carmina Cortes, Salva Cortes, and Manuel Gago; musicians David Chupete, Salva de María, and Eugenio Iglesias.

The Noche Flamenca team includes S. Benjamin Farrar (Resident Designer and Production Manager), Mitchell Dufanal (Company Manager), Sharon Levy (Executive Producer), and Dion Thompson (Stage Manager).

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances of Searching for Goya take place:

Thursday, January 5, at 8pm

Friday January 6, at 8pm

Saturday January 7, at 8pm

Thursday January 12, at 8pm

Friday, January 13, at 8pm

Saturday, January 14, at 8pm

Sunday, January 15, at 7pm

Monday, January 16, at 7pm

Tuesday, January 17, at 7pm

Thursday, January 19 at 8pm

Friday, January 20, at 8pm

Saturday January 21, at 8pm

Thursday January 26, at 8pm

Friday, January 27, at 8pm

Saturday, January 28, at 8pm

Tickets $40, can be purchased at

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215813®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F114%2Fproduction%2F1145125?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Center at West Park is located at 165 W. 86th Street (entrance on Amsterdam Avenue) in Manhattan.

About the Artists

(Choreographer & Principal Dancer). Born in Madrid, Soledad Barrio has appeared as a soloist with Manuela Vargas, Blanca del Rey, Luisillo, El Güito, Manolete, Cristóbal Reyes, and El Toleo, and with Ballet Español de Paco Romero, Festival Flamenco, and many other companies. She has performed throughout Europe, Japan, and North and South America with such artists as Alejandro Granados, El Torombo, Isabel Bayón, Jesús Torres, Miguel Pérez, Belén Fernández, Manolo Marín, Javier Barón, and Merche Esmeralda. Barrio co-founded Noche Flamenca with her husband, Martín Santangelo, and has performed worldwide since the mid-1990s as the company's principal dancer, including in the title role of the critically acclaimed Antigona. Barrio is a resident teaching artist at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Drama. She has won awards in over 15 countries for her excellence in dance, including a Bessie Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement, a 2015 Dance Magazine Exceptional Artist Award, and the 2022 Vilcek Prize in Dance. This month Ms. Barrio was awarded her second Bessie for Outstanding Performance at The Joyce Theater.

Martín Santangelo

(Artistic Director & Choreographer). A native New Yorker, Santangelo spent 18 years in Spain studying with flamenco greats Ciro, Paco Romero, El Güito, and Manolete, and performing throughout Europe, Japan, the Americas, and Australia. In the 1990s he appeared in Julie Taymor's Juan Darien at Lincoln Center, choreographed Romeo and Juliet at the Denver Theater Center, and, with Soledad Barrio, founded Noche Flamenca. Under Santangelo's direction, the company has performed annually in multiple venues in New York City and toured throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, South America, and Australia. His critically acclaimed 2014 production of Antígona, with Barrio in the title role, toured globally for five years and was nominated for Bessie and Drama Desk awards. He is currently working on an evening-length show based on the works of the great Spanish artist Francisco Goya. Santangelo has worked with Lee Breuer, Luis Valdez, and Jerzy Grotowski. His most fulfilling collaboration has been with his Soledad Barrio and his two daughters, Gabriela and Stella.

About Noche Flamenca

Under the direction of Martín Santangelo, the award-winning Noche Flamenca is one of the world's most successful touring companies. Formed in 1993 by Santangelo and his award-winning wife, Soledad Barrio, the company performs regularly in New York City and tours worldwide, including Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Egypt, and throughout Europe, North America, Australia, and Canada.

Hailed by critics everywhere for its transcendent and deeply emotional performances, Noche Flamenca is recognized as the most authentic flamenco touring company in the field today, expressing the rigorous, spell-binding aesthetic of flamenco that exceeds the highest artistic expectations. Santangelo has successfully brought to the stage the essence, purity, and integrity of one of the world's most complex and mysterious art forms. All aspects of flamenco-dance, song, and music-are interrelated and given equal weight creating a true communal spirit within the company: the very heart and soul of flamenco. In support of its mission to educate and enlighten audiences about flamenco, in addition to its performance repertory, the company offers residency programs for people of all ages.

Noche Flamenca's achievements have been recognized with awards from the National Dance Project, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, the MAP Fund, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Special Theatrical Experience, among others.