Obituaries

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Christopher Plummer

Stage and screen star Christopher Plummer has passed away. He was 91.

Feb. 5, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, star of the stage and screen Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91.

The Canadian-born Christopher Plummer acted for over 60 years of his life. He won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA.

Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind, and, most recently, Knives Out and All The Money in the World), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

READ: Remembering the Late Christopher Plummer.

George Takei

Center Theatre Group

The Sound of Music

Elaine Paige

Michael Rubinoff

Howard Sherman

Josh Gad

Ilana Levine

Rosie O'Donnell

Christina Bianco

John Bolton

Dan Stevens


