Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Christopher Plummer
Stage and screen star Christopher Plummer has passed away. He was 91.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, star of the stage and screen Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91.
The Canadian-born Christopher Plummer acted for over 60 years of his life. He won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA.
Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind, and, most recently, Knives Out and All The Money in the World), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles.
Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.
READ: Remembering the Late Christopher Plummer.
George Takei
The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for "Beginners." He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp.- George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021
Center Theatre Group
The loss of another legend of stage and screen! #ChristopherPlummer led an extraordinary career. We were truly lucky to have had him join us on the Ahmanson Theatre stage for such inspiring plays as "A Word or Two" and "Barrymore." So long, farewell, Mr. Plummer ? pic.twitter.com/Wja01rhe1K- Center Theatre Group (@CTGLA) February 5, 2021
The Sound of Music
We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer's passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥i?? pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ- The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021
Elaine Paige
RIP Christopher Plummer, who's Captain Von Trapp in the movie of Rodgers & Hammerstein's evergreen classic The Sound of Music will ensure he will be remembered forever. https://t.co/jkhGeGP5ec- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) February 5, 2021
Michael Rubinoff
To see this legend on stage @stratfest was breathtaking. An extraordinary Canadian actor who always valued the theatre community back home. Condolences to his family and friends. A big loss. https://t.co/D7yeX0c2GP- Michael Rubinoff (@mrubinoff) February 5, 2021
Howard Sherman
I just read of the passing of Christopher Plummer at age 91. Keep your Captain von Trapp - for me he was a brilliant Iago opposite James Earl Jones's "Othello" on Broadway some 40 years ago. Sorry to learn of his final bow. pic.twitter.com/4Xq45kUNiC- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) February 5, 2021
Josh Gad
No. No. No. ??? https://t.co/WJLLiYXMbG- Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 5, 2021
Ilana Levine
Good bye Captain Von Trapp- Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) February 5, 2021
You were my childhood pic.twitter.com/PJ3iPdNGjd
Rosie O'Donnell
Julie Andrews & Christopher Plummer (Rosie O'Donnell interview 2000/01/21) https://t.co/J4Pqwkkvn8 via @YouTube - heartbroken ?- - rest in peace captain von trap #christopherplummerRIP- ROSIE (@Rosie) February 5, 2021
Christina Bianco
Always & forever, my captain. One of my first crushes & one of the most brilliant actors to grace the screen. RIP #ChristopherPlummer pic.twitter.com/4JykGOTNiB- Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) February 5, 2021
John Bolton
RIP great #christopherplummer, Captain of us all. PS when you were doing your marvelous Lear at @LCTheater & that phone with a clucking chicken ringtone went off during a quiet moment, that was me. I'm so sorry.- John Bolton (@ItsJohnBolton) February 5, 2021
Dan Stevens
A post shared by Dan Stevens (@thatdanstevens)
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Disney+ on February 12
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is headed to Disney+! The televised movie musical will hit the streaming service at midnight on Friday, February 1...
Fired COLOR PURPLE Star Says She Didn't Know She Was Expected to Play a Lesbian Character
Legal action by Omooba was previously set to begin last April, but was postponed due to the global health crisis. Now the tribunal against Curve in Le...
Patrick Page, Jordan Barbour and More to Star in Shakespeare@Home's JULIUS CAESAR Radio Play
Actors from Broadway and London’s West End are teaming up for the Shakespeare@ Home, all-free radio play Julius Caesar, which launches Monday February...
Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDHEIM is Now Available
Today, Signature Theatre releases Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season. Starring 12 singers and an orchestra of...
VIDEO: On This Day, February 4- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 1999, the Broadway revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown opened at the Ambassador Theater on Broadway....