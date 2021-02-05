Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Christopher Plummer

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, star of the stage and screen Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91.

The Canadian-born Christopher Plummer acted for over 60 years of his life. He won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA.

Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind, and, most recently, Knives Out and All The Money in the World), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for "Beginners." He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. - George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

Center Theatre Group

The loss of another legend of stage and screen! #ChristopherPlummer led an extraordinary career. We were truly lucky to have had him join us on the Ahmanson Theatre stage for such inspiring plays as "A Word or Two" and "Barrymore." So long, farewell, Mr. Plummer ? pic.twitter.com/Wja01rhe1K - Center Theatre Group (@CTGLA) February 5, 2021

The Sound of Music

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer's passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥i?? pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ - The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer, who's Captain Von Trapp in the movie of Rodgers & Hammerstein's evergreen classic The Sound of Music will ensure he will be remembered forever. https://t.co/jkhGeGP5ec - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) February 5, 2021

To see this legend on stage @stratfest was breathtaking. An extraordinary Canadian actor who always valued the theatre community back home. Condolences to his family and friends. A big loss. https://t.co/D7yeX0c2GP - Michael Rubinoff (@mrubinoff) February 5, 2021

I just read of the passing of Christopher Plummer at age 91. Keep your Captain von Trapp - for me he was a brilliant Iago opposite James Earl Jones's "Othello" on Broadway some 40 years ago. Sorry to learn of his final bow. pic.twitter.com/4Xq45kUNiC - Howard Sherman (@HESherman) February 5, 2021

Good bye Captain Von Trapp

You were my childhood pic.twitter.com/PJ3iPdNGjd - Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) February 5, 2021

Always & forever, my captain. One of my first crushes & one of the most brilliant actors to grace the screen. RIP #ChristopherPlummer pic.twitter.com/4JykGOTNiB - Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) February 5, 2021