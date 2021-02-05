BWW Flashback: Remembering the Late Christopher Plummer

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, stage and screen star Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91.

The Canadian-born Christopher Plummer acted for over 60 years of his life. He won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA.

Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind, and, most recently, Knives Out and All The Money in the World), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles. Mr. Plummer has portrayed nearly all of the Bard's lead characters on stages around the world. He made his debut at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in 1956 playing the title role in Henry V.

Below, BroadwayWorld has collected some of Plummer's most memorable performances, from Shakespeare to The Sound of Music:

Plummer performs Hamlet in 1964:

Plummer in 1965's The Sound of Music:

Plummer and Julie Andrews reminisce about The Sound of Music with Rosie O'Donnell: Plummer performs Prospero in Stratford Shakespeare Festival's The Tempest: