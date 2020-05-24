Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's takes on the challenge! How would YOU 'ruin a musical with one word?'
Annie Get Your Gum pic.twitter.com/R7iPoRdxZ8- Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 23, 2020
Lagtime https://t.co/FcUcJk6gFn- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 23, 2020
Funky Girl pic.twitter.com/GTFSPaue6C- Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 23, 2020
Gamilton#Gams https://t.co/m6vV9c4gln pic.twitter.com/U7SLAIf1R5- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) May 23, 2020
Ragú pic.twitter.com/TOUSpCzK52- Justin Paul (@heyitsjustin) May 23, 2020
Do I Fear a Waltz https://t.co/o903HxxGb0- Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) May 23, 2020
Licked. https://t.co/ENhsisunej- Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) May 23, 2020
Dead Evan Hansen https://t.co/YFaItC4HAj- Andy Mientus (@andymientus) May 23, 2020
The Bank's Visit pic.twitter.com/hbrWMktn8O- Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 23, 2020
Wacked pic.twitter.com/Za9caLmFD9- Kazee (@SteveKazee) May 23, 2020
Lame. https://t.co/2xZq6inEF6- Frank DiLella (@fdilella) May 23, 2020
Evite pic.twitter.com/2tjyqGXRmR- John Schindler (@20committee) May 23, 2020
Jerkey Boys https://t.co/FCHwze0SC2- Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) May 23, 2020
RATS- HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) May 23, 2020
I can't top Molly's but I offer...- Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) May 23, 2020
'Annie Get Your Gin!' https://t.co/pENz6Zauo2
Spring Awakeninf did I do it right pic.twitter.com/f3UvB5Vuaj- Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) May 23, 2020
J. Smith-Cameron (@j_smithcameron) May 24, 2020
What ruined musicals can you come up with?
