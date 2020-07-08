Social Media Campaign #ArtsHero Calls on the U.S. Government to Provide Arts Funding By August 1

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

A new social media campaign, #ArtsHero, is calling on arts funding from the U.S. Senate to be secured by August 1.

This campaign was launched before the UK government announced a £1.57 billion rescue package to help the nation's cultural, arts and heritage industries. Now, #ArtsHero is calling on the US to do the same.

Much of the CARES Act relief expires at the end of July, making the August 1st deadline important to receive this relief.

The #ArtsHero campaign is calling on organizations to do the following:

Engage their contacts

Use their organization's website to be an #ArtsHero

Utilize marketing/PR departments

Schedule a Zoom town hall

Write to local newspapers

Individuals are encouraged to:

Contact senators on social media or email.

Share #ArtsHero images

Follow and amplify the campaign's message

Details of everything people can do to help, as well as updates on the initiative, are found in the #ArtsHero Action Packet found here.

Follow along with the campaign on Instagram @BeAnArtsHero and Twitter @BeAnArtsHero1!

Related Articles