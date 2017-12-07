Social: Go Behind The Scenes at A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE Today on BWW's Instagram!

Today BroadwayWorld is taking our readers behind the scenes at the set of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE on FOX - direct from the Warner Bros backlot in Burbank, California!

Follow along to get a behind the scenes look at the upcoming television live event!

It was most recently announced yesterday that Ken Jeong, David Alan Grier and PRETTYMUCH have joined the cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Jeong will play two roles: a Christmas tree salesman and a restaurant owner. Grier will play Santa Claus and PRETTYMUCH will perform as the Hohman Indiana carolers.

They join previously announced cast members Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes"), Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") and newcomer Andy Walken.



From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical." The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked") and Adam Siegel ("Grease: Live") will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary ("Grease: Live," "Anything but Love," "Ira & Abby") serving as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of "She Loves Me," "Weeds") is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski ("Grease: Live," "Dancing with the Stars") is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land"), who composed the original score to "A Christmas Story: The Musical," will compose several new songs for the LIVE television event.

