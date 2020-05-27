Social: Broadway Reacts to the Passing of Larry Kramer
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, legendary playwright, author, and activist, Larry Kramer passed away this morning. The Broadway community. See how the Broadway community is reacting to the passing of this legendary artist.
I had the incredible honor of playing young Larry (Ned) in a reading of Destiny of Me. It was one of the most thrilling evenings of my life. To prepare, I spent a couple of hours at Larry's apartment to discuss his play and to discuss life. I sat there, utterly in awe. (1/3)- Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 27, 2020
He grilled me about my generation. "Why don't you guys do more!? This administration is destroying us. Twitter isn't enough!" I told him my thoughts, but knew they were insufficient. He commanded deep focus and deep respect. (2/3)- Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 27, 2020
He fought so hard for us. Our community owes him everything. Rest in peace, Larry. You deserve peace. You're Saint Larry to me. (3/3)- Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 27, 2020
Larry Kramer was a superhero. A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress. An outspoken advocate, saving countless lives, he led a community to stand up and demand recognition/to be acknowledged as human. Let us keep raising hell against all injustices in his honor.- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) May 27, 2020
RIP Larry Kramer... thank you for your words. https://t.co/TWWYHrdyPf- John McGinty (@TheJohnMcGinty) May 27, 2020
RIP Larry Kramer, 84, writer, ranter, difficult person, world changer pic.twitter.com/pPR8zuHRsM- Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) May 27, 2020
I never met Larry Kramer but I surely knew his work. His moved people's hearts - he saved people's lives. A toast to a life well lived. #ripLarryKramer- Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 27, 2020
Larry Kramer changed the world. He was an extraordinary force as a writer and AIDS activist and we are so much better off because of the fights he fought. https://t.co/SdIKtjjoVK- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) May 27, 2020
#TheNormalHeart changed my life. Thank you, #LarryKramer - for everything. RIP.- Frank DiLella (@fdilella) May 27, 2020
Don't know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020
Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU
Larry Kramer. What a life. 84 years old. Changed the world with his anger and vision. a??i?? pic.twitter.com/i7uB4RWd9O- Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 27, 2020
Mourning and saluting this great artist, visionary, leader, and fighter. RIP, Larry Kramer. Thanks for helping to make our world a better place for ALL citizens. https://t.co/m9iwICcUB8- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) May 27, 2020
Larry Kramer was an American hero who led a fierce and often lonely battle for action when an American president and New York's mayor refused to mobilize against a devastating plague.https://t.co/YyJWVZmGNe- Frank Rich (@frankrichny) May 27, 2020
Rest in Power, Larry Kramer. Thank you. https://t.co/OfFhbL4BT4- Stephen Oremus (@stephenoremus) May 27, 2020
A hero. https://t.co/awq3QVSDWj- Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 27, 2020
Rest in Peace Larry. Thank you for your passion anger rage and speaking out loud. Larry Kramer, Author and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84 - The New York Times https://t.co/SqiklvraD4- Mario Cantone (@macantone) May 27, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)