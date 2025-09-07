So Cast Me Already! with Christopher Sieber

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three dream roles have so far eluded Broadway favorite and two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber. Right now he's busy starring as 'Ernest' eight times a week in Death Becomes Her, but his heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast him already!

"It was hard to think of [the roles] actually, because I really like doing new things, but I chose these because... there's one in particular that I really think I should do eventually," he told BroadwayWorld.

In this premiere episode, Sieber sings through the roles that he hopes to play one day. Can you guess what they are?!

Sieber started performing shows in his parents’ living room, where he was a triumph at age 7 in “The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976,” seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then he went immediately to Broadway, where he has been for almost three decades. He has starred in Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics noms), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony nom and West End Production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, and Triumph of Love. Television: “Blue Bloods,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex and the City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two of a Kind,” and lots of daytime TV, like “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” and “Another World,” where his many recurring characters never went anywhere….