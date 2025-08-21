Smoke Jazz Club Reveals October 2025 Lineup With Two-Week Thelonious Monk Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SMOKE Jazz Club will present an October lineup featuring the return of audience favorites alongside a two-week Thelonious Monk Festival (October 8–19) honoring the legendary composer and pianist. The festival includes performances by Orrin Evans, Terri Lyne Carrington, Melissa Aldana, Joe Lovano, and Miguel Zenon, among others.

Additional highlights this month include sets from Nicholas Payton, the celebrated organ trio Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart, and Steve Davis’ “We See” All-Star Sextet. All Friday night concerts will also be livestreamed. Full details are available at SMOKEjazz.com.

October 2025 Concert Schedule (subject to change)

October 1–5: NICHOLAS PAYTON GROUP

Nicholas Payton – trumpet

Vicente Archer – bass

Marcus Gilmore – drums

Multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton leads a dynamic trio with bassist Vicente Archer and drummer Marcus Gilmore. A Grammy-winning artist hailed for his virtuosity and versatility, Payton’s newest album TRIUNE (SMOKE Sessions Records) features collaborations with Esperanza Spalding and Karriem Riggins.

October 8–19: THELONIOUS MONK FESTIVAL

Week One (October 8–12)

Orrin Evans – piano

Melissa Aldana – tenor saxophone

Robert Hurst – bass

Terri Lyne Carrington – drums

Week Two (October 15–19)

Joe Lovano – tenor saxophone (Oct 15–18)

Miguel Zenon – alto saxophone (Oct 19 only)

Kevin Hays – piano

Rick Rosato – bass

Obed Calvaire – drums

This two-week celebration of Monk’s legacy features two distinctive ensembles. The first week is led by Orrin Evans with saxophonist Melissa Aldana, bassist Robert Hurst, and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington. Week two is led by Kevin Hays and spotlights saxophonists Joe Lovano and Miguel Zenon.

October 22–26: GOLDINGS/BERNSTEIN/STEWART

Larry Goldings – Hammond B-3 organ

Peter Bernstein – guitar

Bill Stewart – drums

One of the most acclaimed organ trios in jazz, Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, and Bill Stewart return to SMOKE following a month-long U.S. tour. Known for their deep musical chemistry, the trio will feature the music of Wayne Shorter, which will be recorded for a new SMOKE Sessions Records release.

October 29–November 2: Steve Davis “WE SEE” ALL-STAR SEXTET

Eddie Henderson – trumpet

Ralph Moore – tenor saxophone

Steve Davis – trombone

Renee Rosnes – piano

Essiet Essiet – bass

Lewis Nash – drums

Trombonist Steve Davis brings his “We See” sextet featuring Eddie Henderson, Ralph Moore, Renee Rosnes, Essiet Essiet, and Lewis Nash. The ensemble, featured on Davis’ album We See (SMOKE Sessions Records), highlights his artistry as both a performer and composer.

Ticketing + Information

When: Wednesday–Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., plus 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Where: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105th/106th Streets), New York, NY. Train: 1 to 103rd Street.

Tickets: In-person $25+. Livestream $15 (Fridays only). Reservations at SMOKEjazz.com.