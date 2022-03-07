Smear Campaign Announces Fundraising For Next Collaboration With Bridges4Life

Smear Campaign has announced that they are fundraising to produce their next collaboration with Bridges4Life on the immersive exhibit Visions of Home.

Visions of Home is a collaboration between Smear Campaign, a queer interdisciplinary multimedia collective consisting of Performance and Interactive Media Arts MFA candidates from Brooklyn College, and Bridges4Life, an organization built on helping the Trans and Gender Non-Conforming Community by providing services to children in the foster care system, young adults, and surviving sex workers. Visions of Home is being developed with members of and people served by Bridges4Life to explore the themes of home, community, and family through an interactive, multimedia experience. This exhibit ties-in to Bridges4Life's current fundraising effort to purchase a brick-and-mortar building to provide housing for the people they serve.

Audience members will explore several different rooms in the participants' vision of "home", including an art gallery featuring their own artwork and a dining room that hosts their family meal. These spaces will at specific times feature live performances blended with original audio recordings. At other times, the spaces will be activated by the audience's exploration as they encounter and interact with videos, paintings, photos, and sound.

To contribute to the creation of this production, donate to Smear Campaign's GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/visions-of-home .

Founded by Tahtianna Fermin and based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Bridges4Life is an organization built on helping the Transgender Non-Conforming Community; by providing services to children in the foster care system, young adults, and surviving sex workers. Tahtianna is also a member of The National LGBTQ Workers Center's NYC chapter, serving on the Center's National Board as its New York Liaison. A community activist since 2008, Tahtianna has been a Community Follow-Up Worker (CFW) at Housing Works Inc., a recovery coach and patient navigator at The Alliance For Positive Change, amongst other initiatives, as well as speaking at the Presidential debate in 2008 for Barack Obama. Learn more at www.bridges4life.org.

Smear Campaign is a queer interdisciplinary multimedia collective consisting of Performance and Interactive Media Arts MFA Students.