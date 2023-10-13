Sketch Collective BoogieManja to Continue Its Extended Season At The PIT With Cliff Hanger And Wicked Triplet

Sketch comedy collective BoogieManja is continuing its extended season this fall with an hour of original comedy featuring Cliff Hanger and Wicked Triplet at the Peoples Improv Theater. The show will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM, with a frightful dose of spooky comedy. Tickets are available for advance purchase and at the door.

Cliff Hanger are

Directors: Eric Feurer and Cameron McCall

Actors: Eddie Dougrou, Amanda Melhuish, Michael Newman, Erin Richardson, Mark Gacki

Writers: Jon Lu, Alysa Lechner, Lisa Winter, Misha Kaz, Caroline Ulwick

Wicked Triplet are

Director: Carmen Angelica

Actors: Aarushi Agni, Eoin Wenger, Sarah Elizabeth Hewitt, Dan Conroy, Lily Blumkin, Alex Schaefer

Writers: Maura Sateriale, Tom Buffalo Powers, Megan Rico, Kate Herzlin, and Joe Leonardo

Tickets: Click Here