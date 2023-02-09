Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Six Encore Performances Announced For Eryc Taylor Dance's FACTORY|REFRACTORY: An Immersive Dance Odyssey Of '90s Nightlife At SLATE

Performances are on February 26, March 5 and March 6, 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  
Six Encore Performances Announced For Eryc Taylor Dance's FACTORY|REFRACTORY: An Immersive Dance Odyssey Of '90s Nightlife At SLATE

Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) presents encore performances of Factory|Refractory on February 26, March 5 and March 6, 2023 (Doors: 4 PM | Show 1: 5 PM | Show 2: 7 PM | After-party with a cash bar and DJ: 8 PM) at SLATE (54 W. 21st Street).

A limited supply of FREE standing-room tickets is available. Reserved Seating varies from $10 to $100.

Factory|Refractory is a multi-media, multi-sensory dance tribute to NYC and the artists who defined its nightlife in the mid-1990s. Experience an odyssey of art, addiction, recovery, and destiny. Attendees follow the story of a young, impressionable artist in a new city full of exhilarating passions and deadly vices, with live-feed projections enhancing the journey.

Factory|Refractory was conceived by Artistic Director Eryc Taylor, inspired by his observations and experiences in 1990s nightlife, and created in collaboration with the dancers. The Sashalie Rios, co-starring Thomas Batchelor, with Principal dancers Cameron Arnold, Taylor Ennen, Miranda Stuck, Imani Arnett, Julia Foti, and Isoke Wright.

Factory/Refractory is a tribute to the mid-90s NYC nightlife and a nod to Andy Warhol's Factory parties. The mid-1990s club kid personalities, including Amanda Lepore, Richie Rich, and others, are still working in NYC's entertainment and fashion scene. These artistic and fashion-conscious creatives were most notable for their flamboyant and eccentric costumes. As a cabaret-style, multi-sensory roller coaster dance ride in four parts, Factory/Refractory addresses addiction, mental health, struggle, recovery, and destiny through multiple dance styles, including Jazz, Modern, and Voguing. These themes are inspiring forces that shaped Taylor's choreography and vision, with two original scores by Daniel Tobias and music by Guns and Roses, Grace Jones, Kevin J. Prodigy, and more reflecting the time and mood of the work as a whole. This project is made possible partly by The New York State Council on the Arts, The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, and The Marta Heflin Foundation.


