Siudy Garrido’s BAILAORA: THIS IS MY VOICE To Premiere At Lincoln Center

Internationally acclaimed flamenco artist Siudy Garrido will celebrate her 25th anniversary season with the New York premiere of BAILAORA: This Is My Voice on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center’s Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall. The milestone performance is part of Garrido’s international tour, which continues in Miami on November 8 and Madrid on November 17.

A Latin Grammy nominee and recipient of the Venezuelan National Dance Award, Garrido is one of the few women outside Spain to be recognized as a flamenco innovator. Her work fuses the genre’s deep traditions with contemporary elements, drawing on her Venezuelan heritage to expand flamenco’s possibilities. She has also been honored in New York with a Drama Desk Award nomination for choreography.

At the heart of BAILAORA is Garrido’s exploration of footwork as a form of personal and artistic expression. Her zapateado interacts not only with flamenco’s traditional instruments but also with flute, piano, and electric guitar, crafting an orchestral soundscape where dance becomes music.

“My footwork is my voice—it’s the way I create and the way I express my art to the world,” Garrido said. “With Bailaora, I want to share my story as a creator, and how my work becomes the leading voice of my soul.”