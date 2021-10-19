Situation Will Stream Virtual Open House- Becoming Broadway: An Introduction to a Career in Theatre

On Thursday, October 28, Situation, in collaboration with The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, invites the next generation of changemakers to peek behind the curtain of Broadway's vast job market in this special, virtual "open house" for college students, recent grads, and aspiring young professionals.

With the support of the City University of New York (CUNY) and the State University of New York (SUNY), attendees from across the country will get access to a full day of online panels and conversations with theatre industry experts who will share their stories and show you that there is no one, set path to a career on Broadway. Attendees will meet producers, stage managers, technical directors, sound designers, physical therapists, makeup artists, merchandise managers, lawyers, accountants, playwrights, choreographers, talent agents, and many more.

"Broadway is one of New York City's most exciting employers, with 100,000+ job opportunities for people at all levels of skill, experience, and education," says Damian Bazadona, President of Situation Group and co-organizer of the event. "Whether you're interested in design, technology, business, fashion, fitness, music, marketing or, yes, performance-Broadway needs your unique passion and talents."

All panelists for the event will be announced at a later date and featured on the "Becoming Broadway" website.

"We're proud to support the Becoming Broadway program and their commitment to providing a path to careers in theatre," said the Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "Live performance and theatre are an integral part of the cultural fabric of New York City, the creative capital of the world, and Broadway provides so many amazing opportunities for talented New Yorkers on stage and behind the scenes."

"Becoming Broadway" is produced by Situation in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment. Elie Landau serves as the Executive Producer.

Livestream tickets for the event are free and are available here.