Sirius Quartet Presents Progressive Chamber Music Festival At The Historical New Amsterdam Musical Association

NYC has long been an incubator for cross-genre pollination and experimentation in all corners of the music community, not least of all in the classical and jazz scenes.

From the minimalism of Young, Reich and Glass in the 60s and 70s to the experimental genius of Zorn and the Knitting Factory scene of the 80s and 90s, there has been an unparalleled openness to break down walls and assumptions of what so-called "art" music can be and how it should be presented.

As these lines continue to blur and fade into one another, there exists a steady stream of artists and ensembles continuing to carry the torch and push the boundaries. The 7th annual Progressive Chamber Music Festival, curated by the Sirius Quartet, features 6 such ensembles, each with unique identities and a shared desire to define chamber music on their own terms. From the avant-jazz of Sam Bardfeld and Judith Insell, the Shostakovich-inspired improvisatory explorations of Michael Bates' Acrobat and the klezmer-jazz stylings of violinist Ben Sutin, to the polyglot original compositions of the acclaimed Sirius Quartet and the sometimes noisy, sometimes ambient mediations of cellist Aliya Ultan, the festival, spread across two days in late October at Harlem's New Amsterdam Musical Association, will put NYC's vibrant and eclectic music scene on full display. These are chamber music ensembles of the 21st century, not defined by genre, nor limited by the distinction between concert and popular music, and blurring the lines between performer, composer, and improviser. This is progressive chamber music.

Sirius Quartet Presents: The 2022 Progressive Chamber Music Festival

October 21st and 22nd, 2022

New Amsterdam Musical Association

107 W 130th St, New York, NY 10027

Fri 10/21 7:00pm (6:30 doors)

Sam Bardfeld Trio

Sirius Quartet

Michael Bates' Acrobat

Sat 10/22 7:00pm (6:30 doors)

Ben Sutin's Klazz-Ma-Tazz

Judith Insell's Jump Off This Bridge

Aliya Ultan Trio

Single Day Ticket: $25 adv/ $30 door

Two Day Pass: $35 adv/ $45 door

Tickets available at pcmf.brownpapertickets.com