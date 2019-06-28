Singer-Songwriter Todd Snider Brings Alt-Country To Helsinki Hudson

Alt-country singer-songwriter Todd Snider brings his often witty, original roots-rock songs to Club Helsinki Hudson on Wednesday, July 24, at 8pm. Singer-songwriter Molly Thomas will warm up the crowd for Snider.

With his witty wordplay, cutting cultural observations, deft political ripostes, and broad musical palette, Todd Snider is a kind of country-rock version of Randy Newman or Warren Zevon. His most recent album is "Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3," and spawned the hit single "Like a Force of Nature."

Woody Guthrie famously had the words "This machine kills fascists" etched into his guitar, and on several of the songs on Snider's new album he squarely aims his guitar at the creeping fascism he sees in America. He had been wanting to make a political record since 2016, and although only half the songs lean in that direction, there is one constant throughout the album: a man, his guitar, and the truth.

Snider has long been recognized as one of his generation's most gifted and engaging songwriters. His stirring vocal performances range from a slurring blues mumble to Dylanesque talking blues to a gravelly, honest ache. The album opens with "Working on a Song," an existential exercise Snider wrote about writing a song called "Where Do I Go Now That I'm Gone," an idea he actually has been working on for thirty years, but which remains unfinished.

Molly Thomas is also a rootsy singer-songwriter and the leader of Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds. Thomas got her start playing violin as a child in Mississippi. She went pro and began touring internationally in support of artists including Guster, Will Hoge, Matthew Ryan, Mando Saenz, Amelia White, Will Kimbrough, Tommy Womack, and Todd Snider. Her music, which she calls "indie swamp pop," should especially appeal to fans of Neil Young.

