Signature Theatre Opens Lobby to Protesters This Weekend
Signature Theatre has announced that it will continue to take part in the Open Your Lobby campaign, keeping its lobby doors open to protesters this weekend.
Signature's lobby will be open on Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, from 2pm-6pm. The theatre will provide bathrooms, free wifi, bottled water, snacks, and hand sanitizer.
It is asked that all who enter wear a face mask.
NYC protesters, our lobby continues to be open to you providing bathrooms, free wifi, bottled water, snacks, and hand sanitizer! Next open Fri. 6/12, Sat. 6/13, and Sun. 6/14, 2:00 - 6:00pm. Thank you for doing this work! #openyourlobby #blacklivesmatter #blmnyc pic.twitter.com/cRpET0tCUs- Signature Theatre (@SignatureTheatr) June 9, 2020
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's Flee to the White House Bunker With New Parody 'The Bunker Boy'
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'
Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from 'any theatre, company, or persons, who would k... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Je... (read more)
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'
Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from 'any theatre, company, or persons, who would k... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Je... (read more)