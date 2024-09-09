Sign Up For The ETD Dance X Technology Masterclass

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Embark on a transformative journey with the Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) Masterclass Series: Dance x Technology on October 12 and October 13, 2024, at Martha Graham Studios (55 Bethune Street, New York, NY 10014). A limited amount of space is available, so take advantage of our early bird discount.

COURSE OFFERINGS

Generating Dance with AI | Taught by Artistic Director, Eryc Taylor

Unlock the potential of AI to expand your creative horizons and reach a larger audience. This course will guide you in using AI as an inspirational tool to inform your ideas and creatively develop narratives, storylines, and choreography.

Street Jazz Company Class & Factory|Refractory Repertory | Taught by Company Dancer, Cameron Arnold

Learn a piece of Cameron's choreography that allows class takers to explore style, technique, immersion, and pushing our bodies to the limit. Expand your repertoire and refine your technique with ETD Repertory. Learn and perform works that challenge and inspire, pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. Join us for an unparalleled experience in merging dance and technology and take your performance to new heights.

Breathwork Practices for Dancers | Taught by Artistic Director, Eryc Taylor

Learn breathwork practices designed to calm nerves and maintain groundedness. These invaluable techniques are for auditions, performances, and managing daily stress, helping you stay composed and focused under pressure. Breathwork can help manage stress and anxiety by activating the body's parasympathetic nervous system. It can also help reduce feelings of depression, anger, confusion, and increase feelings of comfort and alertness.

At the end of the masterclass, artists will participate in an informal, invitation-only, studio showing on October 13, 2024, from 2:00pm-3:00pm. This is an opportunity to share your work with friends, family, and the ETD Community.

Attending the masterclass guarantees you an invitation to a new incubator program on Surveillance at MiMa on W. 42nd Street in NYC. You will create, cultivate, and discover what unfolds creatively while under constant surveillance with multiple mini cameras recording your every move while developing new solo work in an empty 10X10 space.

TUITION

$150 for two days

25% discount available until September 23, 2024.