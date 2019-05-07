Sierra Boggess Will Lead Reading of Maltby and Shire's DANCERS AT A WATERFALL

On Thursday, May 16, 2019 there will be two staged readings in New York City of the Broadway-bound new musical, DANCERS AT A WATERFALL, with book by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Karen Hartman, lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. and music by David Shire, based on the novel, "Behind the Painting" by Siburapha.

With a cast lead by Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Joshua Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You, Aladdin), Steven Eng (Pacific Overtures - CSC), Ali Ewoldt (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera), J. Elaine Marcos (Priscilla, The Wedding Singer), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Into the Woods, Avenue Q - Tours) and Thom Sesma (Man of la Mancha, Sweeney Todd - Barrow Street) , the reading is directed by Tak Viravan with music direction by Brad Haak. The assistant director is Kenneth Ferrone. Ethnic Music Supervisor is Nann Sarawut.

DANCERS AT A WATERFALL is an epic love story, set in Bangkok and Tokyo between 1932 and 1939, completely modern but told in the style of the great Siamese ballets, like the Ramayana. Three "people who could never meet" find their lives intertwined in a complex dance of first love and historic change, as America's influence brings democracy to Siam and anti-American resentment to Japan. A young man of peasant stock rising in government; a Thai diplomat with a distinguished career haunted by the memory of a girl he once loved; and an American heiress who lost everything in the Wall Street crash and who is rebuilding her life -- these three lives combine in a tale as romantic and unlikely as any epic fable. With a gloriously romantic score, DANCERS AT A WATERFALL is a love story that is both modern and timeless, told on a classic scale.

Other cast members include Katie Boren, Jordan De Leon, Emily Hsu, Leon Le, Orville Mendoza, Koh Mochizuki and Riza Takahashi.

DANCERS AT A WATERFALL was previously titled "Waterfall" and "Behind the Painting" in earlier developmental stagings.

The full production time-line for DANCERS AT A WATERFALL will be announced at a later date.

DANCERS AT A WATERFALL is produced by Scenario Co., Ltd. Jack M. Dalgleish is the Executive Producer, and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You