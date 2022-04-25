Sierra Boggess, Erika Henningsen, Andrew Barth Feldman & More to Star in BROADWAY WORKSHOP - LIVE AT SONY HALL

Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway have announced a benefit concert - Broadway Workshop - LIVE at SONY HALL.

Broadway Workshop - LIVE at SONY HALL will take place at the famed Sony Hall (235 West 46th Street, New York, New York 10036) on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 7PM and will feature songs from stage and screen in an over-the-top musical concert with all proceeds benefiting Project Broadway.

Project Broadway, a registered 501c3 nonprofit, is dedicated to making theater arts education more accessible by providing students with scholarships to intensive theater training programs and selfconfidence focused workshops.

Broadway stars and over 70 past and present Broadway Workshop/Project Broadway students will take center stage in this one night only concert event.

Broadway Workshop - LIVE at SONY HALL special guest performers include Sierra Boggess (Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid, Master Class, School of Rock), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Les Misérables), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice, Fun Home) and Anthony Wayne (Tina, Tootsie, Pippin, Once On This Island).

The Broadway Workshop ensemble includes: Sherlana Alphonse, Abbie Anderson, Natalia Artigas, Isaiah Baston, Molly Bishop, Holly Block, Angelina Boris, Lily Bucko, Momo Burns-Min, Grace Capeless, Courtney Corso-Casiano, Liana Costable, Elsa Dees, Ava DeMary, Brenna Donahue, Skylar Dorfman, Lola Ducroux, Devin Eichel, Desmond Elyseev, Annabel Feigen, Sara Flax, Eli Foodman, Hayden Gelman, Brianna Gentilella, Johannah George, Kayla Goins, Akshara Gunda , Mareau Hall, Mylee Rose Hauser, Nia Jimenez, Cierra Johnson, Eve Johnson, Jalyn Johnson, Camryn Josephine, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Dylan Keith, Caitlyn Kops, Ashley LaLonde, Lucy Lewis, Kaian Lilien, Kate Louissaint, Liberty Mack, Macy McGrail, Davani Melendez, Ben Milan-Polisar, Alex Milne, Amelia Milo, Megan Mistretta, Michael Nigro, Mehela Noel, Austin Perkowski, Vincent Piraino, Julianna Pitera, Aria Platt, Hillary Poetsch, Carly Post, Joy Lynn Pringle, Rachel Resheff, Winslow Ryan, Amron Salgado, Lauren Sass, Caylin Schwartz, Sadie Seelert, Kristen Seggio , Eri Sica, Luke Surretsky, Cayden Tan, Edward Turner, Alex Vacchiano, Ryan Vogt, Steven Wagner, Noah Walker, Kenna Wells, Kimora Whitacre, Brie Zimmer and Mia Zucchi.

Broadway Workshop - LIVE at SONY HALL is directed by Marc Tumminelli, with choreography by Casey Leigh Thompson and Musical Direction by Luke Williams.

Tickets range from $25 to $150 and are available at ProjectBroadway.org/Sony-Hall and BroadwayWorkshop.com.

Per New York City's guidance, Sony Hall requires all guests ages 12+ to be fully vaccinated against Covid19 to enter. Children ages 5 to 11 must have received at least one dose. Proof of vaccination may include your physical CDC card, photo of your CDC card, NYC Covid Safe App, or the NYS Excelsior Pass. In addition to the vaccination policy, New York City continues to encourage masks for all indoor gatherings, except while you are actively eating and drinking.

All performers subject to change.

ABOUT PROJECT BROADWAY

Project Broadway, a registered 501c3 nonprofit, is dedicated to making theater arts education more accessible by providing students with scholarships to intensive theater training programs and selfconfidence focused workshops. In 2020, Project Broadway launched MOSAIC - a free musical theater training program for BIPOC high school aged performers.

projectbroadway.org

ABOUT BROADWAY WORKSHOP

Broadway Workshop has spent over a decade inspiring and educating young artists through original, theatrical programming. Broadway Workshop develops and produces educational workshops, summer theater camps, private and small group trainings and full-scale productions in New York City and across the country. These programs are designed to offer theater-loving kids a challenging yet supportive environment to explore their creativity and perfect their craft in acting, singing and dance. Programs are taught by working professionals, from Broadway stars to casting directors to seasoned Film & TV actors who share their knowledge, enthusiasm and joy with students of all ages and skill levels. We also partner with top entertainment organizations to develop unique arts-themed events and industry showcases that inspire participants to gain experience in all areas of the theater, while learning necessary career skills in an engaging, imaginative and positive environment!