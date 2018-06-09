Shuler Hensley to Give a Close Shave in SWEENEY TODD at Atlanta Opera

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will slay audiences at Atlanta Opera next June, starring Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) in his company debut in the title role. Meredith Arwady will sing the role of Mrs. Lovett.

SWEENEY TODD has music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond. It was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. An immersive production is currently playing at the Barrow Street Theatre Off-Broadway starring Norm Lewis.

In this dark and witty tale, revenge-hungry Sweeney Todd returns to London to settle a few scores. After befriending Mrs. Lovett, the owner of a local pie shop known to have the Worst Pies in London, Sweeney and the dutiful baker hatch a plan to save the pie shop and exact a bloody revenge.

Based on the Victorian short story The String of Pearls, Stephen Sondheim's musical thriller won the 1979 Tony Award for Best Musical. This production remains faithful to the original Broadway show.

Performances will run at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre June 9, 12, 15 & 17, 2018. Click here for more information.

Shuler Hensley last took the stage in SWEET CHARITY opposite Sutton Foster Off-Broadway. Before that, he appeared in the US tour of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!, at Encores! in THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, and on Broadway in NO MAN'S LAND, WAITING FOR GODOT, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, TARZAN, OKLAHOMA! and LES MISERABLES, as well as the international production of PRINCE OF BROADWAY. Among his other Off-Broadway credits are SILENCE! THE MUSICAL, THE WHALE and THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

