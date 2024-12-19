Shubert Organization Files Application To Renovate Broadway’s Imperial Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway theatre owner, The Shubert Organization, has filed an application to perform extensive renovations on the hisoric Imperial Theatre.

The application filed with the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission seeks approval for an expansion of the Imperial lobby as well as a renovation of the auditorium.

Plans for the lobby expansion include a multi-level Imperial Theatre annex, which would be built upon the now-vacant lot next to the theater. The addition would also boast several amenities including a new marquee, two floors of commercial space, an event space and rooftop terrace.

The Shuberts also seek to remove the auditorium's sound and light lock (a corridor used in theaters to block unwanted light and sound during performances), as the current space creates a bottleneck for guests. Upgrades are also planned for the venue's seating and auditorium doors.

Kostow Greenwood Architects, the architectural firm behind the recent renovations of the James Earl Jones Theatre, have designed the project.

The Shubert's request came up for considersation a Dec. 17 public hearing. No decision or timeline has yet been announced.

The 101-year-old Imperial is one of Shubert’s 17 Broadway houses and was designated a New York City landmark in 1987.

Most recently, the theatre housed the recently-closed musical Water for Elephants, with Smash set to begin previews in March 2025.