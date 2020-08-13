Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose Join Laura Bell Bundy on New Single 'Get It Girl, You Go!'
Laura Bell Bundy is gearing up for the release of her new album with "Get It Girl, You Go!"
Laura Bell Bundy has enlisted two of her Broadway pals, Tony-winner Anika Noni Rose and Shoshana Bean, to join her on her new girl power anthem, "Get It Girl, You Go!"
The trio move through Andrews Sisters-style throwback harmonies as they empower women of all ages through the boogie-woogie tune! The song made its debut today on American Songwriter. Listen to it here!
Of the collaboration Bundy says, "This song really is about women supporting other women and holding a ladder for your sisters to climb so we can reach that glass ceiling and break it."
"Get It Girl, You Go!" is the first new song off of Laura's forthcoming album, Women of Tomorrow, expected in 2021.
Laura Bell Bundy was the original Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde the Musical" on Broadway for which she received a 2007 Tony Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. She most tarred as Sherrie Christian in the musical "Rock of Ages" in Los Angeles. On Broadway, Miss Bundy originated the role of Amber Von Tussle in the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray," and played Glinda in the smash hit "Wicked."
Prior to that, she also originated the role of Tina Denmark in "Ruthless, The Musical!" which was a successful off-Broadway production for which she received the Outer-Critics Circle award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Regionally, Miss Bundy played Dainty June in "Gypsy" starring Betty Buckley, and toured with the National tour of "The Sound Of Music" starring Marie Osmond. She has been performing featured or leading roles in New York and Regional Theatre since the age of nine.
