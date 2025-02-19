Shoshana Bean, Micaela Diamond and More to Join The New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Notable guest artists including Shoshana Bean (GRAMMY Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee), Sofia Carson (star of Netflix’s Purple Hearts and Carry-On), Taylor Dayne (singer of the number one hit “Love Will Lead You Back”), Micaela Diamond (Tony Award nominee for Parade and original Broadway cast member of The Cher Show), and Angélique Kidjo (five-time GRAMMY Award winner) will join The New York Pops to honor legendary songwriter Diane Warren at the orchestra’s 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren.

The gala will take place on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Additional guest artists to be announced.