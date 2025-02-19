Shoshana Bean, Micaela Diamond and More to Join The New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala

The gala will take place on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
Notable guest artists including Shoshana Bean (GRAMMY Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee), Sofia Carson (star of Netflix’s Purple Hearts and Carry-On), Taylor Dayne (singer of the number one hit “Love Will Lead You Back”), Micaela Diamond (Tony Award nominee for Parade and original Broadway cast member of The Cher Show), and Angélique Kidjo (five-time GRAMMY Award winner) will join The New York Pops to honor legendary songwriter Diane Warren at the orchestra’s 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren.
Additional guest artists to be announced.
Diane Warren is an accomplished songwriter with nine #1 hits and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and is tied for holding the record for the most #1 songs written by one writer in Billboard history. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, she received the Johnny Mercer Award in June 2024. Warren has earned 16 Academy Award nominations including most recently for “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight, won a GRAMMY and has received 15 nominations, received an EMMY, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films. A documentary about her life and career, Diane Warren: Relentless, is in theaters now and streaming exclusively on MasterClass.
