Shop to Support Out-of-Work Theatre Artists with the SurTHRIVING Catalog!

The holidays might be over, but that doesn't mean that the shopping has to stop. Kick off 2021 by supporting out-of-work artists with via the Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog. The website, which launched in early December, features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals.

"Broadway will be dark for over a year. Many people have asked how to help the community. This is a catalog of artists who need your support. Here is a great way to purchase from artists in our community. As we approach the holidays, you will directly support artists to help them get through our 'pause', while also giving wonderful, unique gifts to those you love."

Check out just a few examples below and click here to shop the full catalog today!

Food & Drink

Curtain Up Beer

Curtain Up Beer is a nationwide coalition of craft brewers making an open source beer to benefit The Actors Fund and arts organizations around the country. Started by Broadway actors Mark Aldrich and Jimmy Ludwig (The Happy Hour Guys) the project now includes over 35 breweries in 9 states and is growing. Versions from Gun Hill Brewing and Big Alice Brewing are now available in NYC with more being added soon. It's a hazy ipa with 6.5% ABV. Smooth, full of tropical fruit, and easy drinking.

curtainupbeer.com

Annie Edgerton, the Wine Minx®

My goal: I just want everyone to drink more wine they love MORE!

My creds: Diploma in Wines & Spirits, Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, Certified Specialist of Spirits, Master of Wine student: 25+ years as a wine appraiser, consultant, writer, educator, and TV host. My wares: I teach zoom wine classes for you and your (near or distanced) friends of all wine-loving levels - I can curate a case of wine for you based on your preferences - I offer more "serious" consultation for collectors - I've worked with private chefs to pair delicious wines for in-home dining -...If you have a wine need, I'm your gal!

Drop a line: wineminx@me.com

http://www.wineminxannie.com/

Austintacious

Mouth watering hand made truffles! No preservatives! Coffee truffles, Coconut Caramel with sea salt, Dark Chocolate truffles with a dark chocolate garnish! I call myself, "The Singing Chocolatier".

https://theaustintacious.com/

Clothing

Cue23

Cue23 has custom backstage aprons, theater greeting cards and tshirts designed to wear backstage. Our Tshirts are super soft and hand printed at a local shop in Appleton, Wisconsin. Cue23 was created by Emily Lowney (a Chicago based stagehand and theater manager) and Hayden Kraus (a Wisconsin based theater director and educator) during the summer of 2020. We are constantly working on new products and designs, so make sure to follow us on Instagram @cue23store to stay up to date!

https://cue23.square.site/

Whitney Morgan Custom Crochet

Custom crochet items such as hats, scarves, blankets, clothing, and crochet stuffed animals. Happy to work with you to find the exact item you're looking for or need recreated. Great gift idea for expecting mothers or babies. Contact for more info and pricing. Ships anywhere in U.S.A or drop off in NYC area. https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMorganCustomCrochet Contact Info: PM on Facebook or email whitneykeeter@gmail.com

Haute Chef Aprons

Haute Chef Aprons poke fun at traditional stereotypes and iconic classic images of women in the kitchen using combinations of silhouettes and fabrics that are a pinch cheeky, a smidgen of classy, a shake of retro, a dash of sexy, and all-around fun. I adore the idea of a fun host or hostess apron that will make your guests laugh, as well as an apron that makes you feel sexy and dressed up instead of doughty while you are enjoying your time preparing dishes and memories for those you want to love and nourish. Without actors to dress up and costume shops to manage, this is the perfect time to develop a maybe someday business idea. Bonus a little create purpose fun in the day to day.

HauteChefAprons

Jewelry

Ghostlight Jewelry

Just like the rest of the Broadway community, on March 12, I lost my job as a Child Guardian for Lincoln Center Theater's "Flying Over Sunset" thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. It was supposed to be a 4 week layoff (and at the time, it seemed like a welcome vacation). As the "temporary" closure stretched on, I needed something to do and started making bracelets for friends and family. I then started thinking of my friends and my favorite shows and how having a little show related mantra to look at on our wrists might bring some cheer. So after some thought and a newly overflowing bracelet container, I decided that people outside of my immediate circle might need some happy reminders of their favorite things too. I hope that these bracelets bring you as much joy when you wear them as they do when I make them.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/GhostlightJewelry

BeadedByVal

Beautiful handmade beaded memory wire bracelets here for sale. Each bracelet is made with standard memory and should fit most wrist sizes and is made with either all glass beads or a mix of glass and stone beads. Each bracelet is unique and one of a kind. There is also a series of bracelets inspired by Harry Potter Hogwarts house colors. I can also custom make a bracelet for you if requested.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/BeadedByVal

Ivy & Clarke

Six months into the Broadway shut down, there have been LOTS of activities and ideas-hard to keep a 6 year old occupied during #quarantine. One idea Elliot had was to make bracelets for her friends. As we started to make them I thought, "why not make some that will empower and uplift and serve as reminders for myself throughout the day?" And our mommy/daughter biz, Ivy & Clarke, was born. We have so much fun picking out beads and coming up with phrases and color combinations.

While many of us are having to pivot, I like to think this is more like a #sidehustle. We are donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities depending on the cause at hand, and always also to Elliot's pick, the @kidsinneed foundation, which gives school supplies to kids living in extreme poverty in America, so that all children have the proper materials to attend school & receive an education.

Elliot and I are super excited to embark on this new endeavor! We hope you'll find something that appeals to you. All of our items are handmade and packaged by this 2.5 man team, and can be customized to pretty much any request. We've paid special attention to the stones we use and their properties.....I think you'll agree we need all the help we can get to stay in a solid and healthy mental, physical & spiritual state. The BEST part though, is the excitement Elliot has for this project, and the fact that we have the time, and get to do it together. One of the #silverlinings to these covid days.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/ivyandclarke

Home

StageHandCraft

Displaced theatre carpenter now crafting these beautiful solid cherry charcuterie boards in various sizes, each one unique.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/StageHandCraft

BUNKHUNKS

BunkHunks are small decorative pillows for everyone. Each pillow is made to order, and flips the script on what people typically think when they hear "pin-up." Cheeky, fun, and great for gifting, these gents will never man-splain, because well, they're pillows.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/bunkhunks

I Luv You Soaps

How does a Broadway dresser/alpaca rancher discover soap making? A growing obsession with shopping for soaps. The result is unique natural and handmade soaps that are both beautiful and luxurious for your skin.

www.iluvyousoaps.com

Crafts

EmmaBroiderie Custom Embroidery

Offering completely customizable embroidery as well as ready-made hoop art, EmmaBroiderie is the perfect way to give a personal gift this socially-distant holiday season. I do not start a piece until I have communicated personally with the client, ensuring every commission is exactly what they want! Possibilities include (but are definitely not limited to) custom clothing, ornaments, quotes, portraits, and anniversary or wedding gifts. EmmaBroiderie ships internationally, and can include a personalized note if requested. Show you care whether you can be there or not this Christmas!

https://www.etsy.com/shop/EmmaBroiderie

IndyCraftivist

IndyCraftivist started after being inspired by fellow craftivist this spring and feeling disenfranchised after the entertainment closed because of the pandemic. I enjoy upcycling as it produces less waste and hopefully helps to slow the rate of throw away consumerism. At my store you will find a vast array of things I have created during the pandemic, with supplies I had on hand. Thank you for supporting artists.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/indycraftivist/

Nick Park Pottery

Artist Nick Park creates these unique, handcrafted ceramics at a local community studio in Manhattan, NYC. Check out his portfolio on Instagram and give him a follow! @nickparkpottery . https://www.etsy.com/shop/NickParkPottery