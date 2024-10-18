Eddie Redmayne Praises Adam Lambert's 'Magnificent' Emcee in CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eddie Redmayne is a big fan of what Adam Lambert is doing as The Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The actor departed from his role in the production last month but saw a different side of the show as an audience member after catching a performance earlier this week.

"I'm only in New York for a couple of days," Redmayne explained on The View. "Adam Lambert has taken over [as the Emcee] and he is so magnificent in it. It is such a unique evening so I was kind of blown away by it," he admitted. Lambert made his Broadway debut in the production on September 16, alongside Auli'i Cravalho as Sally Bowles.

Redmayne went on to say that he misses performing in the musical, which he has been involved with since 2021, having starred in the West End version before it came to Broadway. "I miss all the company. They're such an amazing troupe," he shared. "It was kind of extraordinary to be able to go and watch it and be immersed in it and take it all in."

Redmayne is currently promoting the new series The Day of the Jackal, which hits Peacock on November 14. Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre, starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho as 'Sally Bowles'. The cast also includes Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Photo credit: Marc Brenner and Julieta Cervantes