Discover the Exciting Degree Programs at the School of Drama at The New School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The School of Drama at The New School has helped shape the careers of Broadway changemakers and Tony Award nominees like director and artistic director Stevie Walker-Webb, actor and playwright Jordan E. Cooper, playwright Bekah Brunstetter, and projection designer and director Stefania Bulbarella. They’re at the forefront of a new generation of artists awakening the public’s social consciousness and redrawing the creative boundaries of theater, film and television, and media technology.

These innovators got their start in School of Drama undergraduate and graduate programs, where creative experimentation and authentic expression flourish and artists acquire the skills, experience, and professional networks they need for today’s evolving world of the performing arts.

The School of Drama offers programs that equally prioritize acting, playwriting, directing, and creative technology in courses and workshops that cultivate fearlessness and innovation and that are led by award-winning faculty and industry leaders.

Begin your journey today in the School of Drama’s BFA in Dramatic Arts or the MFA in Contemporary Theatre and Performance.