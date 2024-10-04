Video: Adam Lambert Talks Getting 'Naughty' in CABARET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Adam Lambert appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show recently where he talked about starring as The Emcee in Cabaret. Lambert commented that, as someone who started out doing musical theatre before he got his start in music on American Idol, this seems like a dream finally realized.

"This childhood dream of being in a Broadway show is finally coming true," he said. "It's really, really fun."

Lambert went on to talk about the character himself, and what he loves about playing him.

"He is wild and weird," Lambert said. "It's very me. I get to wear a little eyeshadow, I'm happy. He's very strange and a bit provocative and a bit naughty."

Check out the full clip here!

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre, starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho as 'Sally Bowles'. The cast also includes Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’