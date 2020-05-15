SheNYC Announces Global Digital Festival Of Shows By Women

SheNYC Arts, the country's premiere program for showcasing up-and-coming women writers and composers, has announced that their 2020 Summer Theater Festivals in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta will move to an online format.

The SheNYC, SheLA, and SheATL Summer Theater Festivals will adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by moving all programming to a live-streamed staged reading format. The selected pieces will record their full shows digitally, and will be streamed nightly from July 13th to August 2nd, 2020. Tickets to the online performances will be available in June at www.SheNYCArts.org.

After a rigorous, months-long selection process, 13 shows by women have been selected out of hundreds of submissions from around the globe. The SheNYC Summer Theater Festival's eight accepted shows are Intentions by Allison Svagdis, Pouf by Lou Clyde, Over Easy by Abaigeal O'Donnell, Start Up by Larissa Kruesi, Scar Tissue by Victoria Fragnito, Fatchley by Zoe Kamil, and a new musical adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by Annie Dillon and Sam Cap. The annual New Play Residency -- the eight slot reserved for a returning writer, tasked with writing an entirely new play from scratch -- has been awarded to Charlotte Ahlin, playwright of SheNYC 2017's Best Production Winner, The Summoning. Audiences will be able to follow Ahlin's progress of writing the new play on SheNYC social media.

The SheLA Summer Theater Festival's five accepted shows are We're Not Friends by Caroline Ullman, Dipped in Honey by Cristina Martinez, Fort Huachuca by Ailema Sousa, This Will Be Our Year by Ali MacLean, and new musical There's Always Love by Nikea Randolph.

The SheATL Summer Theater Festival accepted shows will be announced at a later date.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women-identifying writers, to prove that works by women are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school girls interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people.





