Sharone Sayegh, Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff and More to Perform at 9th ARTISTS FOR WORLD PEACE ON BROADWAY

Artists for World Peace, a nonprofit organization, will host its 9th annual Broadway event on Sunday, February 16th, at The Cutting Room NYC, 44 East 32nd St, NY, New York. Doors open at 6:45 pm, show begins at 7:30 pm. Dinner is available. Tickets range from $10 -$250 and can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artists-for-world-peace-on-broadway-9-tickets-71396748597

Come watch as Broadway performers sing, dance, and tell stories to support THE AFWP Children of Peace Fund-supporting the educational and living expenses of their children in Tanzania. Artists for World Peace just established a PEACE HOUSE in Tanzania where their children will be safe during school recesses. The AFWP PEACE HOUSE is near the new STEM school. As of January, 10 of their children were transferred to this new academy to further their studies in math and science.

The evening's Broadway performers will include:

Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Kinky Boots, Ghost, Billy Elliott), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong), Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!), Albert Guerzon (Mamma Mia!, Ghost, Honeymoon In Vegas, Escape to Margaritaville), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress, Beautiful), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), Monica Kapoor (Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams), Alison Luff (Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville, Les Miserables, Matilda), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville, Clueless), Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play, JCS, Bright Star, Chicago, Once), Rachel Prather (A Christmas Carol, The Band's Visit), Sharone Sayegh (Come From Away, The Band's Visit, Mamma Mia!), Nasia Thomas (Caroline or Change, Ain't Too Proud), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Road Show).

The show is co- produced by Wendy Black-Nasta, Founder and Executive Director of AFWP and Broadway's own Sharone Sayegh. The evening will be hosted by Robbie and Paul Rescigno of "The Rescignos," and will feature music direction by Drew Wutke.

Artists for World Peace connects communities of artists with communities in need by raising funds through making art to support grass-roots organizations around the world.



