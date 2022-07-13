Sharon D. Clarke Joins Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Film

Tony-nominee Sharon D. Clarke has joined the cast of Tony-winner Matthew López's new romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue.

Variety reports that Clarke has joined the cast of the new Prime Video film, along with Thomas Flynn and Malcolm Atobrah. The movie is based on Casey McQuiston's novel of the same name.

The previously announced cast of the film includes Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Stephen Fry (The Dropout), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2 & 3, Minx), Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella, The Craft: Legacy), Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Ellie Bamber (The Serpent), Aneesh Sheth (A Kid Like Jake), Polo Morin (Who Killed Sara?), Ahmed Elhaj (Dangerous Liaisons), and Akshay Khanna (Polite Society).

The film follows the Mexican-American character Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) who, upon his mother's election as President, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. Handsome, charismatic, brillianta??his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House.

There's only one problem: Alex has a long- running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.

Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother's re-election campaign and upend two nations, and begs the question: Can love save the world after all?

Sharon D. Clarke was born in London and her extensive experience covers major theatre, television, film and radio. She recently made her Broadway debut in Roundabout Theatre Production's Caroline, Or Change and will be seen in the upcoming Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, alongside Wendell Pierce and Andre De Shields.

Clarke's West End credits include Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray (Shaftesbury); Mama Morton in Chicago (Adelphi); originating the role of KILLER QUEEN in We Will Rock You (Dominion) for which she received an Olivier nomination; Rafiki in The Lion KING (Lyceum); Joanne in Rent (Shaftesbury); Rose in Stepping Out (Albery); Asaka in Once on This Island (Royalty Theatre); and more.

In addition to being an instant New York Times and USA TODAY best seller, McQuiston's book was a Goodreads Choice Award Winner for "Best Debut" and "Best Romance of 2019." It was also named "Best Book of the Year," by Vogue, NPR, Vanity Fair, and more.

Berlanti/Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, with Michael McGrath executive producing. Matthew López and Casey McQuiston will also executive produce. Ted Malawer previously penned a draft of the script.