Shanta Thake of Lincoln Center Will Receive First Leader in Care Award at PAAL Gala

Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) will produce their first gala at A.R.T./New York's Mezzanine Theater. Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, will receive PAAL's first Leader in Care award. Thake's essential role in facilitating the partnerships made PAAL's annual international summit for leadership training possible.



Since the Fall of 2021, Shanta has been key to Lincoln Center's ongoing efforts to ensure the arts are central to the civic life of the city, welcoming new audiences, championing genres historically underrepresented on campus, and ushering in accessible ticket models. Known for her work across disciplines, Shanta leads a team of curators to bring exciting emerging and established artists to Lincoln Center's indoor and outdoor stages, and spearheads multi-genre collaborations with Lincoln Center's resident organizations.



"We are so privileged to honor Shanta with this inaugural award," adds PAAL Founder Rachel Spencer Hewitt, "I met Shanta while knocking on doors of institutions advocating our solutions for parents and caregivers to anyone who would listen. Through the generous connection of our mutual friend Stephanie Ybarra, Shanta not only listened but facilitated a formal gathering where we could bring this work to leadership. In the process, Shanta provided me with caregiver support personally and made caregiver support possible for so many other organizations. She's an exemplary Leader in Care."



The gala will close out PAAL's annual summit on creating caregiver support in the industry, inviting guests to a happy hour of performances by gifted caregivers with on-site or in-home care provided to artists and attendees. Funds raised will go directly to support PAAL's childcare/caregiver and emergency grants, institutional initiatives, partner projects (The Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival with Blackboard Plays) and more.



Live performers include Harper Grundei and Gary Grundei (Mrs. Drake), Maigan Kennedy (Disney On Classic), Ethan Lipton (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tatiana Scott (In The Heights), and Haley Swindal (Chicago). A brief multi-media moment with exclusive video contributions feature Mahogany L. Browne (NAACP Image Award nominee), Joanne Javien (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and Toshi Reagon (NYFA Music Composition Award). The national directors of PAAL leadership are Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Adriana Gaviria, and Tamanya Garza. Mara Jill Herman will produce and Gary Grundei will music direct.



The PAAL Summit is the fourth annual convening from Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) in partnership with The Public Theater and A.R.T./New York and will run over four consecutive days online, November 30-December 3, 2022, with virtual sessions the first three days and a hybrid opportunity for the gala on the final day. Sessions will provide expert insight to both experienced and early-stage caregiver initiatives and planning.



Tickets for the PAAL Gala are $500 for a table (5 seats), $100 for individual table seats, and $50 for stadium seats. PAAL Members who attend the PAAL Summit receive free admission to the gala.