Shaina Taub to Join Tenement Museum for THE TRIANGLE FIRE: RESPONSE, REFORM AND REVERBERATIONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday March 25, WNYC is partnering with the Tenement Museum for “The Triangle Fire: Response, Reform and Reverberations,” in commemoration of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire on the 114th anniversary of the tragedy.

The fire caused the deaths of 146 workers, primarily women and girls, and led reformers, union activists and politicians to form the Factory Investigating Committee. Their efforts led to dozens of new laws that improved working conditions and protect workers across the country.

The evening will include a conversation with historians Annelise Orleck, Annie Polland and Margaret Chin, moderated by WNYC's Amina Srna. There will also be a special appearance from Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, who will bring to life the voices of women who led the charge for reform.