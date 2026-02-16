Selections From The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING Will Be Performed in Concert at City Winery NYC

Selections from The Rock Musical Soul Searching In Concert takes the stage next Monday, February 23rd at 7PM sharp (doors open at 6) in The Loft at City Winery, 25 11th Avenue at Pier 57.

The Rock Musical Soul Searching is a unique burst of pop rock energy that follows a successful attorney living on New York's Upper West Side as she embarks on a comedic and ultimately poignant search for her elusive soulmate with the help of her married friends, all engulfed in relationship challenges of their own.

Created by Matt Okin & Avi Kunstler, this special performance features a stellar cast from Off- Broadway and acclaimed national tours with a live rock band -- and it highlights twenty+ numbers from this entirely sung-through show, now in active development for New York.