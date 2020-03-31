Segal Talks Announce First Weekly Lineup

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the first weekly line-up of its new global series SEGAL TALKS.

New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers and academics will talk for one hour with Segal Center's director Frank Hentschker about life and art in the Time of Corona. and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand--the State of the World.

A daily one-hour LIVE online talk from Monday to Friday -- about making art and making sense in the Time of Corona.

The newly introduced SEGAL TALKS is in English, ad-free and will be live-streaming on www.HowlRound.com as well as on the Segal Center YouTube Channel. Each session will raise money for a theatre artist or a company in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

The first weekly program, starting March 30, will feature:

Taylor Mac & Kristin Martin (New York); Mok Chiu Yu (Hong Kong) + Hanchen Feng, Shuyi Liao (China); Thomas Ostermeier (Germany); Marco Martinelli & Ermanna Montanari Teatro delle Albe (Italy); Toshiki Okada (Japan) and Meredith Monk (New York)

SEGAL TALKS was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

SEGAL TALKS has been made possible by the support of Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation, and Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

For more information on the SEGAL TALKS, please visit www.theSegalCenter.org





