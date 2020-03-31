Segal Talks Announce First Weekly Lineup
The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the first weekly line-up of its new global series SEGAL TALKS.
New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers and academics will talk for one hour with Segal Center's director Frank Hentschker about life and art in the Time of Corona. and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand--the State of the World.
A daily one-hour LIVE online talk from Monday to Friday -- about making art and making sense in the Time of Corona.
The newly introduced SEGAL TALKS is in English, ad-free and will be live-streaming on www.HowlRound.com as well as on the Segal Center YouTube Channel. Each session will raise money for a theatre artist or a company in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.
The first weekly program, starting March 30, will feature:
Taylor Mac & Kristin Martin (New York); Mok Chiu Yu (Hong Kong) + Hanchen Feng, Shuyi Liao (China); Thomas Ostermeier (Germany); Marco Martinelli & Ermanna Montanari Teatro delle Albe (Italy); Toshiki Okada (Japan) and Meredith Monk (New York)
SEGAL TALKS was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.
SEGAL TALKS has been made possible by the support of Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation, and Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.
For more information on the SEGAL TALKS, please visit www.theSegalCenter.org
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch The Cast of BEETLEJUICE on STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with the cast of Beetlejuice... (read more)
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 7
We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled,... (read more)