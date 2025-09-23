See Liz Callaway With Jim Walton and More At The Drama Book Shop This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Drama Book Shop will welcome a diverse range of guests from the stages of Broadway to the intimate settings of Off-Broadway, Off Off Broadway, and beyond. These engaging discussions are recorded live before an enthusiastic audience at the Drama Book Shop and will be later featured as episodes of The Drama Book Show!, the official podcast.

Upcoming guests include Carol Lee Campbell, Barry Joseph, Domnica Radulescu and Betti Franceschi.

October 2 at 7:30pm - Uncovering Your True Voice with Carolyn Marcell Elmore

Part guide, part companion, this book explores the daily practice of selecting, creating, and memorizing the sensations that make up the art of singing-offering insights for both students and teachers. Elmore is a veteran performer and longtime voice teacher whose career spans opera, concert, and musical theatre stages across the U.S. and Europe.

October 7 at 7:30pm - Liz Callaway with special guest Jim Walton

In her Grammy-nominated album To Steve With Love, Emmy winner and Tony/Grammy nominee Liz Callaway celebrates Stephen Sondheim with stories, humor, and unforgettable songs recorded live at 54 Below. The show has been praised as "the most important Sondheim show right now." Callaway, whose Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along, Baby, Miss Saigon, and Cats, is also the voice behind the Oscar-nominated "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia.

October 9 at 7:30pm - Matching Minds with Sondheim with Barry Joseph

Beyond his legendary musicals, Stephen Sondheim had a lifelong passion for puzzles and games. Matching Minds with Sondheim uncovers this hidden side of his genius, featuring never-before-seen puzzles, interviews, and insights into his "puzzler's mind." Author Barry Joseph is a games expert, educator, and co-founder of the Games for Change Festival, with a career dedicated to exploring how play sparks learning and creativity.

October 16 at 7:30pm - An Evening with Carol Lee Campbell & Domnica Radulescu

Join award-winning writer, musician, and creator of Crone Stones Carol Lee Campbell alongside acclaimed Romanian-American novelist and playwright Domnica Radulescu for an evening of literature, performance, and conversation. Campbell, author of Return to Wellness and The Rebel Rose, brings her unique blend of music, mysticism, and women's studies to the stage. Radulescu, author of Train to Trieste and Country of Red Azaleas, as well as numerous award-winning plays, shares her transnational perspective as a scholar, educator, and artist whose works have been staged and translated worldwide. Together, the two authors promise an inspiring discussion that bridges storytelling, performance, and cultural exploration.

October 20 at 1-3pm - Hello, Broadway! A book signing with Emily Hurd & Michael Mitnick

Introduce little ones to the magic of musical theater with Hello, Broadway!, a beautifully illustrated soundbook that follows Eleanor and Harry on their first trip to a Broadway show-complete with interactive buttons featuring songs from Once On This Island, Ragtime, and more. Authors Emily Hurd and Michael Mitnick will be signing the book. Perfect for kids, caregivers, and theater lovers of all ages.

Thursday, October 30 at 7:30pm - Cooler- with Craig Houk

Oscar winner, Jack Dunn, returns to Connecticut after being gone for nearly four years in McGrath, Alaska. His closest friend, Wade Henry, also an award-winning actor, has something Jack wants. After a long evening of drinking and poker with their pals, Jack and Wade, both eager to cement their legacies, face off one last time. Or so it seems.

Tuesday, November 4 at 7:30pm - Samuel Beckett Meets Hip-Hop With Jeni Jones

Most theatergoers know Irish playwright Samuel Beckett from his most famous play "Waiting for Godot" and often associate his work with predominantly male actors. (In fact, Godot is running again on Broadway right now!) Jeni Jones is a Beckettian actor and director (and rapper) who is here to delve into another dimension of Beckett's work...his female driven plays, especially NOT I and ROCKABY, which she has been performing on a double bill. NOT I is considered one of the most challenging plays written for a female actor. Through a practical hip-hop infused demonstration and discussion, Jeni will divulge how she shepherds actors, including herself, through their own relationships with Beckett's challenging characters and texts.

Thursday, November 6 at 7:30pm - Ageless Dancers- With Betti Franceschi

With Ageless Dancers, Betti Franceschi, a painter and sculptor, goes behind the camera to record 40 legendary New York dancers ages 70 and up, displaying the artistry that survives diminished athleticism. Franceschi will be joined by several of the dancers who appear in her book, including Ze'eva Cohen (Founder, Dance Theatre Workshop), Molissa Fenley (Molissa Fenley & Company), Diana Byer (founder of New York Theater Ballet), for a discussion moderated by James Dybas. Large archival silk prints from Ageless Dancers will be exhibited.

Thursday, November 13 at 7:30pm - Creating Theatre for Audiences that are Neurodiverse- with Dionne O'Dell

The Sense-Ability Ensemble's Guide to Creating Theatre for Audiences that are Neurodiverse, A talkback, signing and live podcast recording. The event will be moderated by Joel Guzman, and will also be joined by Founding Artists, Ryan Duda and Evan Phillips.